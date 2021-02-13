Indictment: Dispute over $76K shrimp sale leads to Port Arthur businessman’s arrest

A dispute over nonpayment for a load of shrimp led to a Port Arthur businessman’s recent indictment for felony theft.

Loc Chanh Tran, also known as Victor Tran, 56, was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury this week for the June 28 incident.

Louisiana shrimper Timmy Truong drove his shrimp boat, Triples Product, into Yellow Jacket Seafood, 2931 South MLK Drive on Pleasure Island — a seafood dock he had never visited before.

According to the probable cause affidavit, an agreement was made for Tran to pay approximately $76,186 but the Port Arthur man reportedly paid $65,955.

About 10 days later Tran sent a check for the remaining amount of $10,231.34 but after sending the check Tran is said to have put a stop payment on the check.

The Louisiana shrimper sent a 10-day demand letter for the remaining amount owed but never received the money.

During the investigation Tran told law enforcement some of the shrimp was bad and he could not sell them and agreed to send photos of the bad shrimp to the investigator, but never did.

The defendant also claimed the shrimp were sold on consignment but the invoice did not reflect this.

In December Tran was charged with felony theft. He has since bonded out of jail.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.