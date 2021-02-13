expand
February 14, 2021

Police: Vehicle driven by deaf man crashes into apartment, trapping blind man

By PA News

Published 8:37 pm Saturday, February 13, 2021

At approximately 5:46 p.m. Saturday, Beaumont Police Department officers responded to The Crossing, 3705 Lucas, in reference to a major traffic crash.

Officers located a Brown Toyota Solara in the bedroom of an apartment.

Officers located an 86-year-old legally blind man trapped underneath the vehicle in the bedroom.

An emergency wrecker was called for life-saving efforts so EMS could treat the victim.

Once freed, the victim was alert and talking while being treated by Beaumont EMS.

He was taken to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital and is in critical condition.

The Solara was operated by a 54-year-old deaf man.

Evidence on scene appeared the Solara left the parking lot for an unknown reason and went into the apartment.

The crash appeared to be an accident, authorities said, and the Beaumont Police Traffic Unit will handle the investigation.

