expand
Ad Spot

February 13, 2021

Port Arthur Downtown Historic District listed in national register of historic places

By PA News

Published 12:18 am Saturday, February 13, 2021

The Port Arthur Downtown Historic District in Jefferson County was recently listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

The Texas Historical Commission assisted in the nomination of this property in recognition of its importance to the history of Port Arthur and the State of Texas.

Noted for its historical and architectural significance, the district joins more than 3,300 other properties in Texas with National Register status.

From the city’s founding in 1895, through the years when it was home to some of the world’s largest oil refineries, to its devastation from recent hurricanes, Port Arthur has a history largely influenced by its Gulf Coast location and its natural resources from the surrounding environment.

The district reflects the development of the city from its emergence as a tourist destination, and later in its role as a major shipping outlet and one of the nation’s most important petrochemical centers.

The Port Arthur Downtown Historic District encompasses nine city blocks and includes 16 buildings within the historic commercial core and the government center along Lakeshore Drive.

It contains the remaining intact downtown buildings associated with the city’s period of commercial prosperity and developmental growth, including an impressive assortment of significant buildings in a variety of styles, such as Renaissance Revival, Art Deco and Late Modern.

The National Register of Historic Places is the nation’s official list of cultural resources deemed worthy of preservation.

Authorized under the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, the National Register is part of a federal program to coordinate and support public and private efforts to identify, evaluate and protect the country’s historic and archeological resources.

Listing affords properties a measure of protection from the possible impact of federally funded projects, as well as access to technical expertise and grant funds to facilitate their restoration and preservation.

To learn more about the National Register of Historic Places, call the THC’s History Programs Division at 512-463-5853 or visit thc.texas.gov.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Commercial vehicle ends up in Interstate 10 ditch; expect delays

Time is now to prepare for cold weather; NWS shares ice storm predictions

BLOOMS WANTED: Lovers staying with traditional flowers for Valentine’s Day

Indictment: Dispute over $76K shrimp sale leads to Port Arthur businessman’s arrest

Beaumont

Commercial vehicle ends up in Interstate 10 ditch; expect delays

Local

Time is now to prepare for cold weather; NWS shares ice storm predictions

Local

BLOOMS WANTED: Lovers staying with traditional flowers for Valentine’s Day

Local

Indictment: Dispute over $76K shrimp sale leads to Port Arthur businessman’s arrest

Local

BEER RUN: Police say man leaves Nederland store with 3 24-packs without paying

Beaumont

Murder, intoxication assault & more lowlight Jefferson County grand jury indictments

Local

Port Arthur author explores bedtime adventures with “Go to Bed, Bug!”

Local

Nederland updates city’s golf cart operation ordinance; see the details

Local

Port Arthur Downtown Historic District listed in national register of historic places

Groves

Red-hot PNG prepares for freezing temps

High School Sports

Bulldogs close season with playoff loss to Manvel

Local

National Weather Service provides predictions, worst case scenarios for Monday ice accumulations

Local

Mass vaccinations ongoing in Port Arthur; walk-ups not welcome

BREAKING NEWS

Weather concerns lead to school closures next week

Local

FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE: Freezing rain reported in region; look out for road conditions, DPS says

Local

BLACK HISTORY PROFILE — Pat Avery breaking barriers & paving way for others

Local

With Nederland Heritage Festival festival canceled, other events push on

Beaumont

Police: Drunken driver strikes mother, father & 5-year-old; hides in backyard

Local

Port Arthur News, Lamar University hosting Port Arthur parks town hall

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 1-7

Columns

MARY MEAUX — Mid County Victory Garden planting seeds with kids event this weekend

BREAKING NEWS

Local school districts monitoring cold weather concerns

Local

National Weather Service talks possibilities & timelines for rain, freezing rain and sleet

Check this Out

Nederland police chief shares concern about spike in minors sending inappropriate images