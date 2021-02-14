expand
Ad Spot

February 14, 2021

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick seen at a November press conference. (I.C. Murrell/The News)

Judge Jeff Branick: Below freezing temperatures coming, traveling discouraged

By PA News

Published 2:38 pm Sunday, February 14, 2021

On Sunday afternoon, Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick said local residents can expect below freezing temperatures beginning Sunday evening that could last through Tuesday.

Precipitation during this time is expected with freezing rain, and traveling is discouraged and could be impossible for hours, if not days.

“Remember, the leading cause of death during winter storms is vehicle crashes,” Branick said. “If at all possible, stay home during winter storms. Therefore, I am urging you to please be prepared for this upcoming severe winter weather event.”

Residents are asked to protect pipes, pets, plants and people.

This includes livestock.

“Know the safety rules when it comes to indoor heating — most house fires are caused as a result of unsafe heating practices,” Branick said. “Have your vehicles fueled and cash on hand in the event that the area loses power for an extended period of time.”

Stock up on nonperishable food and water to last at least 5 days as well.

Don’t forget generator safety – NEVER use a generator indoors. Be sure generators are located outside in a well-ventilated area.

For more coverage, read https://www.panews.com/2021/02/14/national-weather-service-hazardous-road-conditions-snow-expected/

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

National Weather Service: Hazardous road conditions, snow expected

Victim IDed after passing away from injuries sustained when car crashed into apartment

Judge Jeff Branick: Below freezing temperatures coming, traveling discouraged

Police: Vehicle driven by deaf man crashes into apartment, trapping blind man

BREAKING NEWS

National Weather Service: Hazardous road conditions, snow expected

Beaumont

Victim IDed after passing away from injuries sustained when car crashed into apartment

Local

Judge Jeff Branick: Below freezing temperatures coming, traveling discouraged

Beaumont

Police: Vehicle driven by deaf man crashes into apartment, trapping blind man

Local

WEATHER SERVICE: Ice storm expected Monday; Local schools closing

Local

Lamar State College Port Arthur announces winter weather closures

Beaumont

Commercial vehicle ends up in Interstate 10 ditch; expect delays

Local

Nederland updates city’s golf cart operation ordinance; see the details

Local

Port Arthur Downtown Historic District listed in national register of historic places

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — The News, our community loses a great contributor with Rhonda Roberts

Local

Time is now to prepare for cold weather; NWS shares ice storm predictions

Local

BLOOMS WANTED: Lovers staying with traditional flowers for Valentine’s Day

Local

Indictment: Dispute over $76K shrimp sale leads to Port Arthur businessman’s arrest

Local

BEER RUN: Police say man leaves Nederland store with 3 24-packs without paying

Beaumont

Murder, intoxication assault & more lowlight Jefferson County grand jury indictments

Local

Port Arthur author explores bedtime adventures with “Go to Bed, Bug!”

Groves

Red-hot PNG prepares for freezing temps

High School Sports

Bulldogs close season with playoff loss to Manvel

Local

National Weather Service provides predictions, worst case scenarios for Monday ice accumulations

Local

Mass vaccinations ongoing in Port Arthur; walk-ups not welcome

BREAKING NEWS

Weather concerns lead to school closures next week

Local

FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE: Freezing rain reported in region; look out for road conditions, DPS says

Local

BLACK HISTORY PROFILE — Pat Avery breaking barriers & paving way for others

Local

With Nederland Heritage Festival festival canceled, other events push on