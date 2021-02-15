Monday’s wintry precipitation has ended, Weather Service says, adding what to expect next

The wintry precipitation has ended, according to the National Weather Service as of 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said one to two inches of sleet was measured in many places.

Some ice and snow was also mixed in.

Lows Monday night will fall into the single digits to low teens, and highs Tuesday will be right around freezing.

Another round of sleet, freezing rain and/or snow is expected early Wednesday.

Accumulations are expected to be less than what most saw Monday morning.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 30s to lower 50s Wednesday afternoon.

Lingering precipitation Wednesday night could switch back to freezing rain, sleet, and/or snow, mainly in east Texas and central Louisiana.

Red Cross updates

As extreme winter weather lingers along the Texas Gulf Coast and the state, the American Red Cross would like to offer a few winter weather safety tips. In addition to these tips, please follow the advice of local and county officials as it pertains to staying home and the state of ongoing hazardous road conditions.

STAY SAFE With more severe weather forecasted over the next couple of days, the Red Cross in encouraging people to stay safe by:

• Keep warm and stay inside if possible

• If you need to go out, dress in layers and wear hats, gloves and an appropriate coat

• Avoid overexertion, as cold weather puts added strain on your body

• Bring pets indoors or provide a warm shelter.

• Remind your household of the following home fire safety tips: Identify two exits in your home in case you have to escape a home fire, If using a portable heater – keep heaters at least 3 feet from anything that can burn, including furniture, carpets, curtains, and people and Place heaters on solid, non-flammable surfaces

• Never block exits with a heater and keep them out of the way of foot traffic

• Keep children away from heaters

• Always plug heaters directly into wall outlets – NEVER use an extension cord

• Turn off and unplug space heaters when leaving a room or going to bed

• Never use generators or similar devices indoors

•Test batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors

Download the Emergency App for iPhone >> or for Android >> or by visiting redcross.org/apps.