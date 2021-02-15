expand
Ad Spot

February 16, 2021

Sterling Ridge is seen in Nederland.

PA, Mid-County authorities talk traffic response, ATV irresponsibility & an illegal kayaker

By Mary Meaux

Published 3:00 pm Monday, February 15, 2021

Even with an accumulation of sleet and snow, the roadways have been pretty much free of major traffic crashed, local officials in Port Arthur and Mid-County said Monday afternoon

Neither Port Arthur Police or Groves Police had any major incidents to report as of mid-afternoon. There were none in Nederland or Port Neches either, according to those cities’ police chiefs.

“We haven’t had anything major, most everybody has been staying at home and we appreciate it,” Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said. “There is a lot of slush fixing to freeze and be very treacherous.”

Porter did note several people on ATVs acting irresponsibly and the city had some power outages.

Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine likewise didn’t report any major wrecks or any crime out of the ordinary but did see an “illegal kayaker.”

The kayaker wasn’t paddling the waterways but had placed a kayak at the top of a hill at Port Neches Riverfront Park, ran and jumped into the kayak and slid down the hill.

Texas Department of Public Safety is urging all citizens to avoid using recreational equipment — such as skis or sleds — on public roadways, bridges and overpasses, according to information from DPS Sgt. Stephanie Davis.

“Vehicular traffic and first responders are still utilizing many roadways, and the poor driving conditions significantly increase stopping distance and a driver’s ability to steer away from danger,” Davis said.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

PA, Mid-County residents lose power Tuesday morning following freeze

ASK A COP — Can you see a radar reading after being pulled over?

Motiva’s Port Arthur Refinery — 1 of largest in world — shutting down due to weather

PA, Mid-County authorities talk traffic response, ATV irresponsibility & an illegal kayaker

Local

PA, Mid-County residents lose power Tuesday morning following freeze

Local

Motiva’s Port Arthur Refinery — 1 of largest in world — shutting down due to weather

Local

PA, Mid-County authorities talk traffic response, ATV irresponsibility & an illegal kayaker

Local

Monday’s wintry precipitation has ended, Weather Service says, adding what to expect next

Local

2 million Texas households without power as massive winter storm drives electricity demand

Local

National Weather Service forecasts Tuesday & Wednesday; talks record-breaking weather

Local

Medical Center of Southeast Texas & St. Mary Mid-County respond to weather challenges

Local

PHOTOS From Our Neighborhoods: Share yours with panews.com

Local

Entergy Texas details plans for periodic power outages across Southeast Texas

Local

Texas Department of Public Safety announce bridge closures Monday morning

Local

SETX residents wake up Monday morning to snow; residents asked not to travel

Local

Expert: National average could rise 50 cents per gallon. How does that impact Texas?

Local

National Weather Service: Hazardous road conditions, snow expected

Beaumont

Victim IDed after passing away from injuries sustained when car crashed into apartment

Local

Judge Jeff Branick: Below freezing temperatures coming, traveling discouraged

Beaumont

Police: Vehicle driven by deaf man crashes into apartment, trapping blind man

Local

WEATHER SERVICE: Ice storm expected Monday; Local schools closing

Local

Lamar State College Port Arthur announces winter weather closures

Beaumont

Commercial vehicle ends up in Interstate 10 ditch; expect delays

Local

Nederland updates city’s golf cart operation ordinance; see the details

Local

Port Arthur Downtown Historic District listed in national register of historic places

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — The News, our community loses a great contributor with Rhonda Roberts

Local

Time is now to prepare for cold weather; NWS shares ice storm predictions

Local

BLOOMS WANTED: Lovers staying with traditional flowers for Valentine’s Day