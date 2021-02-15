expand
February 15, 2021

Snow covers vehicles and homes, as well as the street, Monday morning before 5 a.m. on North 10th Street in Nederland. (Stephen Hemelt/The News)

SETX residents wake up Monday morning to snow; residents asked not to travel

By Stephen Hemelt

Published 5:10 am Monday, February 15, 2021

Predictions of freezing rain and snow falling across Southeast Texas came true this week.

Residents across Port Arthur and Mid-County woke up Monday morning to a coat of white snow across roads, vehicles and homes.

Authorities from across law enforcement to local government are stressing to residents to stay indoors Monday and avoid traveling unless it is an emergency.

Residents are asked to protect pipes, pets, plants and people.

“Know the safety rules when it comes to indoor heating — most house fires are caused as a result of unsafe heating practices,” Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick said Sunday.

Branick said the leading cause of death during winter storms is vehicle crashes.

Most homes and vehicles have snow on them Monday morning in Port Arthur and Mid-County.

Road closures

Some bridges and roads in and around Port Arthur have been closed for travel safety reasons.

At approximately 4 a.m. Monday, the Texas Department of Public Safety said the Rainbow Bridge and the Veterans Memorial Bridge were deemed unsafe for travel due to ice accumulation.

Many roads and bridges in our area have been closed due to ice, Sergeant Stephanie Davis said.

Motorists are urged to stay off the roads.

At approximately 6 a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), with the assistance of the Texas Department of Transportation, have closed the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge on SH 82.

Due to the severe winter weather, driving conditions have worsened and traveling on many roads and bridges is extremely dangerous.

Citizens should stay turned to local television and radio stations for weather and traffic updates. If you must drive, please visit DriveTexas.org for road conditions.

