February 16, 2021

Nederland Water Treatment Plant is running at 4MGD, which is the maximum output it can produce while on generator power.

Nederland issues boil water advisement, announces new office times, garbage updates

By PA News

Published 2:30 pm Tuesday, February 16, 2021

NEDERLAND — Due to a loss of system pressure as a result of extensive water line breaks due to the severe winter weather, the City of Nederland has a issued boil water advisement prior to consumption.

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use.

The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the City will provide notice that the water is safe for consumption.

Those with questions concerning this issue can contact Water Plant Supervisor Robert Sangster at 409-723- 1540. If a customer wishes to contact the TCEQ, call 512-239-4691.

Due to the rolling power outages and ice accumulation on roads, Nederland city offices remain closed Tuesday.

They will open at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Garbage service due to the Presidents’ Day holiday was scheduled to run one day behind all week.

Tuesday morning, Nederland officials were told the landfill they utilize was closed and reopen at noon Wednesday.

“We plan to start collecting the Monday route (Tuesday) afternoon and will run until trucks are full,” a city statement read. “We will likely not complete the route (Tuesday) but will resume (Wednesday) after the landfill is open and we can empty the garbage trucks.

“We anticipate the garbage routes will be merged and roll into one another. So we ask the Tuesday route customers to put their garbage can(s) by the curb, Wednesday route customers to put can(s) on Thursday and so forth. We ask customers to put their cans away from the curb once they are emptied.”

On Tuesday afternoon, the Nederland Water Treatment Plant was running at 4MGD, which is the maximum output it can produce while on generator power.

“Today, we are dealing with water line leaks throughout the City,” a city statement read. “We need our utility customers to conserve water to protect the water system.

Avoid washing clothes, washing dishes, taking long showers, etc.”

