expand
Ad Spot

February 16, 2021

Port Arthur ISD releases message to parents Tuesday morning about virtual learning

By PA News

Published 8:54 am Tuesday, February 16, 2021

The Port Arthur Independent School District released a message to parents about virtual leaning at approximately 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. It is as follows:

“Due to the extreme winter weather conditions that have caused many to be without power for several days, the district will continue to remain closed to in-person instruction and continue with virtual instruction through Wednesday, February 17th.

“Please stay tuned to the local weather officials, the district’s website and social media pages for up-to-date information. Stay safe, warm and we will get through this together.”

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Weather Service provides Tuesday night, Wednesday forecasts. Entergy updates power blackout plans.

Nederland issues boil water advisement, announces new office times, garbage updates

Gov. Abbott, Speaker Phelan call for investigation & action on state’s energy grid operator

Record coldest temps pass; more freezing ahead. Broken bones piling up.

Local

Weather Service provides Tuesday night, Wednesday forecasts. Entergy updates power blackout plans.

Local

Nederland issues boil water advisement, announces new office times, garbage updates

Local

Gov. Abbott, Speaker Phelan call for investigation & action on state’s energy grid operator

Local

Record coldest temps pass; more freezing ahead. Broken bones piling up.

Local

Entergy talks reasons for Tuesday’s power blackouts, what customers can expect

Local

PA, Mid-County police dealing with rolling blackouts, slick roads & “dangerous” ATVs

Local

Port Arthur ISD releases message to parents Tuesday morning about virtual learning

Local

PA, Mid-County residents lose power Tuesday morning following freeze

Columns

ASK A COP — Can you see a radar reading after being pulled over?

Local

Motiva’s Port Arthur Refinery — 1 of largest in world — shutting down due to weather

Local

PA, Mid-County authorities talk traffic response, ATV irresponsibility & an illegal kayaker

Local

Monday’s wintry precipitation has ended, Weather Service says, adding what to expect next

Local

2 million Texas households without power as massive winter storm drives electricity demand

Local

National Weather Service forecasts Tuesday & Wednesday; talks record-breaking weather

Local

Medical Center of Southeast Texas & St. Mary Mid-County respond to weather challenges

Local

PHOTOS From Our Neighborhoods: Share yours with panews.com

Local

Entergy Texas details plans for periodic power outages across Southeast Texas

Local

Texas Department of Public Safety announce bridge closures Monday morning

Local

SETX residents wake up Monday morning to snow; residents asked not to travel

Local

Expert: National average could rise 50 cents per gallon. How does that impact Texas?

Local

National Weather Service: Hazardous road conditions, snow expected

Beaumont

Victim IDed after passing away from injuries sustained when car crashed into apartment

Local

Judge Jeff Branick: Below freezing temperatures coming, traveling discouraged

Beaumont

Police: Vehicle driven by deaf man crashes into apartment, trapping blind man