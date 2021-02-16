Port Arthur ISD releases message to parents Tuesday morning about virtual learning

The Port Arthur Independent School District released a message to parents about virtual leaning at approximately 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. It is as follows:

“Due to the extreme winter weather conditions that have caused many to be without power for several days, the district will continue to remain closed to in-person instruction and continue with virtual instruction through Wednesday, February 17th.

“Please stay tuned to the local weather officials, the district’s website and social media pages for up-to-date information. Stay safe, warm and we will get through this together.”