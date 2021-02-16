expand
Ad Spot

February 17, 2021

SCHOOL UPDATES: Port Arthur & Mid-County administrators provide student education updates

By PA News

Published 7:09 pm Tuesday, February 16, 2021

The Port Arthur Independent School District announced Tuesday it is aware of rolling blackouts throughout SETX.

“If families do not have power, we know that your students will not be able to access their assignment,” a PAISD release said. “Teachers will assist all students moving forward.”

Due to the extreme winter weather conditions that have caused many to be without power for several days, the PAISD will remain closed to in-person instruction and continue with virtual instruction on Wednesday.

PNG

Officials with the Port Neches-Groves Independent School District Classes said classes will resume for students on Thursday.

“Our campuses are operational and will be open for staff Wednesday, though morning travel (Wednesday) is not recommended,” a PNGISD statement said. “For staff members who continue to face challenges by the weather’s impact, the work day is optional.”

Lamar State

Lamar State College Port Arthur will remain closed Wednesday due to the continued danger of travel and loss of power across the region in the wake of this week’s winter storm.

Campus offices are closed and there will be no classes.

The Seahawks men’s basketball home game vs. Tyler Junior College originally scheduled for Wednesday night is also postponed to a later date.

LSCPA officials are continuing to assess the situation and will make any additional announcements as needed.

NISD

The Nederland Independent School District will keep its campuses closed Wednesday, asking students to attend virtually.

Teachers will make accommodations for makeup work for those without access to power or Internet.

Updated information about Thursday will be posted by noon Wednesday.

Bob Hope School

Chief Executive Officer Dr. Bobby Lopez said Bob Hope School would be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to impacts of recent winter weather.

Sabine Pass

School officials with the Sabine Pass Independent School District said weather conditions have led to continued remote learning for students Wednesday and Thursday.

Students are asked to continue check-in through Google Classroom.

St. Catherine

St. Catherine of Siena School Diocesan officials announced school would remain closed Wednesday.

“We will keep you updated as soon as we hear information about Thursday’s plans from our superintendent,” a school statement said.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

National Weather Service details rain & freeze threats for Wednesday night & Thursday

Port Arthur businesses, city wrestle with lack of water or too much because of busted pipes

INSIDE LOOK as Nederland businesses, services & educators battle more than chills following freeze

Port Arthur, Nederland, PNG ISDs & others make school decisions for rest of week

BREAKING NEWS

National Weather Service details rain & freeze threats for Wednesday night & Thursday

Local

Port Arthur businesses, city wrestle with lack of water or too much because of busted pipes

Local

INSIDE LOOK as Nederland businesses, services & educators battle more than chills following freeze

Local

Port Arthur, Nederland, PNG ISDs & others make school decisions for rest of week

Local

Port Arthur updates COVID testing, garbage pickup & water outage concerns

Local

WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE: Weather Service describes what to expect today, tomorrow

Local

All of Port Arthur, Mid-County under boil water advisory; instructions given to residents

Groves

Local fire departments offer safety tips

College/Pro Sports

BOB WEST — Babe Zaharias salutes continue following Medal of Freedom

Columns

DARRAGH DOIRON — There are plenty of treats to help you enjoy the sweet life

High School Sports

Tough district sets up Nederland for postseason battles

Groves

Groves, Port Neches residents asked to boil water following winter weather impacts

Local

SCHOOL UPDATES: Port Arthur & Mid-County administrators provide student education updates

Local

Weather Service provides Wednesday forecasts. Entergy updates power blackout plans.

Local

Nederland issues boil water advisement, announces new office times, garbage updates

Local

Gov. Abbott, Speaker Phelan call for investigation & action on state’s energy grid operator

Local

Record coldest temps pass; more freezing ahead. Broken bones piling up.

Local

Entergy talks reasons for Tuesday’s power blackouts, what customers can expect

Local

PA, Mid-County police dealing with rolling blackouts, slick roads & “dangerous” ATVs

Local

Port Arthur ISD releases message to parents Tuesday morning about virtual learning

Local

PA, Mid-County residents lose power Tuesday morning following freeze

Columns

ASK A COP — Can you see a radar reading after being pulled over?

Local

Motiva’s Port Arthur Refinery — 1 of largest in world — shutting down due to weather

Local

PA, Mid-County authorities talk traffic response, ATV irresponsibility & an illegal kayaker