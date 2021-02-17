All of Port Arthur, Mid-County under boil water advisory; instructions given to residents

At 7 a.m. Wednesday, the City of Port Arthur announced a boil water advisory, similar to announcements made Tuesday by Nederland, Port Neches and Groves.

As of Wednesday morning, all Port Arthur and Mid-County residents are under boil water advisories.

Due to extreme weather conditions associated with the current winter storm multiple water main leaks have caused the City of Port Arthur water system pressure to drop below the 20 psi State requirement.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Port Arthur public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.).

Children, seniors and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Utility Operations Dispatch Division at (409) 983-8550.

The instructions for safe water use are the same across the region.

Nederland

Due to a loss of system pressure as a result of extensive water line breaks due to the severe winter weather, the City of Nederland advises customers of the need to boil water prior to consumption.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Water Plant Supervisor Robert Sangster at (409) 723- 1540. If a customer wishes to contact the TCEQ, they may call (512) 239-4691.

On Wednesday, Nederland officials announced its water system was not able to make any progress on improving water pressure. Water pressure remains low.

“We need all dripping faucets to be turned off; we are above 32 degrees so the pipes do not need water to not freeze,” a city statement read. “We need customers to report water leaks to 723-1541 so crews can continue to shut off the leak until the water line is repaired. Customer demand on the system (dripping faucets and water line leaks) will drive the timeframe for the water system to recover. It will take time for the water system to recover, and we need customers to help that process.”

Port Neches

Due to low water pressure caused by the severe winter weather, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Port Neches public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc).

Children, seniors and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact water treatment plant at 409-719-4290 or Phillip Pryor at 409-719-4281.

Groves

The City of Groves is under a boil water notice at this time. This means to boil your water before drinking.

“You can turn off your water at the meter and drain your pipes to prevent freezing,” a city statement read Tuesday. “If you need assistance with turning off your meter, please contact the City Water Plant at 960-5718. If you have a water break in your residence, be sure to turn the water off at the meter as well.

“Please continue to conserve electricity by unplugging unused appliances, electrical devises and nonessential lighting.”

Entergy is experiencing difficulties with its system, and the city is asking citizens to assist in the conservation of utilities.