expand
Ad Spot

February 17, 2021

Pastor and outdoors writer Brian Johnson said this pig was grazing during the middle of the day before he ended up on the grill. (Courtesy of Brian Johnson)

BRIAN JOHNSON OUTDOORS — Cold weather creates opportunity to hunt hogs

By PA News

Published 12:01 am Wednesday, February 17, 2021

As I type this article (Feb. 12), Texas is about to experience some of its coldest weather ever.

Some parts of the state will possibly experience temperatures below zero, and the rest of us will be in the teens and below.

Even with these frigid predictions, I can only spend so much time indoors without going stir crazy. Outdoor activities are a must for me throughout the year.

They help me to calm down and also give me time in nature to reflect on the goodness of God.

Since many ponds may be frozen and my boat motor is cold natured, I’m gonna rule out fishing for a few days and focus on killing a hog. After all, I need some andouille sausage for my next gumbo.

He are a few tactics that I may employ.

Hunt over bait. The ole corn pile for hogs is hard to beat. When the weather gets below freezing, hogs need to eat more, so a food source is a great option. With this method, I can sit in a ground blind with a heater or sit in a tree stand and freeze to death. Any guesses as to which I’ll pick? If I choose this option, I’ll use a trail camera to determine the best time to be on location.

• Night vision. With this option, I can still hunt over bait but I’m able to hunt past dark. Often times hogs will go nocturnal and only hit bait sites after the sun goes down. This is a great choice with a high success rate.

Dodge Ram 2500. While it is the least sporting option, this is quite possibly the option I will choose. I simply get in my truck and drive the ranch roads (not public or county roads before anyone asks) looking for hogs.

It is very common for hogs to graze and root midday when it is cold and nasty outside. I’ll have my AR-15 ready and drive around with my radio softly playing and my heater blowing just enough to keep me comfy. Once I see a hog, I lock and load and place the red dot behind his ear. Hopefully one shot later it’s big pig down!
Regardless of which option I choose, it does my soul good to get outside in God’s country. It seems that the more time I spend admiring His creations, the more I love and appreciate Him as my creator!

God bless you my friends and happy hunting!

Brian Johnson, originally from Port Neches, is pastor of First Baptist Church of Winnie, owner of DuckDogTrainer.com and outdoors writer for The News. He can be reached at brian@duckdogtrainer.com.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

National Weather Service details rain & freeze threats for Wednesday night & Thursday

Port Arthur businesses, city wrestle with lack of water or too much because of busted pipes

INSIDE LOOK as Nederland businesses, services & educators battle more than chills following freeze

Port Arthur, Nederland, PNG ISDs & others make school decisions for rest of week

BREAKING NEWS

National Weather Service details rain & freeze threats for Wednesday night & Thursday

Local

Port Arthur businesses, city wrestle with lack of water or too much because of busted pipes

Local

INSIDE LOOK as Nederland businesses, services & educators battle more than chills following freeze

Local

Port Arthur, Nederland, PNG ISDs & others make school decisions for rest of week

Local

Port Arthur updates COVID testing, garbage pickup & water outage concerns

Local

WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE: Weather Service describes what to expect today, tomorrow

Local

All of Port Arthur, Mid-County under boil water advisory; instructions given to residents

Groves

Local fire departments offer safety tips

College/Pro Sports

BOB WEST — Babe Zaharias salutes continue following Medal of Freedom

Columns

DARRAGH DOIRON — There are plenty of treats to help you enjoy the sweet life

High School Sports

Tough district sets up Nederland for postseason battles

Groves

Groves, Port Neches residents asked to boil water following winter weather impacts

Local

SCHOOL UPDATES: Port Arthur & Mid-County administrators provide student education updates

Local

Weather Service provides Wednesday forecasts. Entergy updates power blackout plans.

Local

Nederland issues boil water advisement, announces new office times, garbage updates

Local

Gov. Abbott, Speaker Phelan call for investigation & action on state’s energy grid operator

Local

Record coldest temps pass; more freezing ahead. Broken bones piling up.

Local

Entergy talks reasons for Tuesday’s power blackouts, what customers can expect

Local

PA, Mid-County police dealing with rolling blackouts, slick roads & “dangerous” ATVs

Local

Port Arthur ISD releases message to parents Tuesday morning about virtual learning

Local

PA, Mid-County residents lose power Tuesday morning following freeze

Columns

ASK A COP — Can you see a radar reading after being pulled over?

Local

Motiva’s Port Arthur Refinery — 1 of largest in world — shutting down due to weather

Local

PA, Mid-County authorities talk traffic response, ATV irresponsibility & an illegal kayaker