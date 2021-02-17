expand
February 17, 2021

Port Arthur, Nederland, PNG ISDs & others make school decisions for rest of week

By PA News

Published 12:11 pm Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Due to low water pressure in the area, Port Arthur Independent School District facilities will remain closed and use virtual instruction for students that have the ability to do so through Friday.

The district’s maintenance and custodial departments are assessing all facilities to ensure it is safe to return on Monday (Feb. 22).

Nederland

Students in the Nederland Independent School District will attend school remotely Thursday, as all campuses will remain closed.

Teachers will make accommodations for makeup work for those without access to power or Internet.

Updated information about Friday will be posted by noon Thursday.

Port Neches-Groves

Because of continued weather conditions, water and infrastructure issues, Port Neches-Groves Independent School District “will err on the side of caution and cancel school for the rest of the week,” officials announced Wednesday afternoon.

PNGISD appreciates the patience of all its school families and communities and looks forward to seeing everyone back on Monday (Feb. 22).

Lamar State

Lamar State College Port Arthur will remain closed Thursday due to the continuing danger of travel and the loss of power and water across the region in the wake of this week’s winter storm.

Campus offices are closed and there will be no classes.

LSCPA officials are continuing to assess the situation and will make any additional announcements as needed via local media outlets, social media, on its website and through LSCPA email accounts.

 

