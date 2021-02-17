expand
Ad Spot

February 17, 2021

Port Arthur updates COVID testing, garbage pickup & water outage concerns

By PA News

Published 10:11 am Wednesday, February 17, 2021

(Editor’s update: The City of Port Arthur Public Works Department announced Wednesday afternoon that it postponed Monday’s residential garbage collection until further notice due to icy weather conditions on roads and at the City’s Landfill.)

ORIGINAL STORY

The City of Port Arthur Public Works Department plans to begin Monday’s residential garbage collection Thursday, with officials noting icy weather conditions make pickup difficult this week.

Residential and commercial solid waste collections will be serviced at a minimum of three days behind for the next week.

Due to inclement weather, the Port Arthur Health Department is canceling COVID Vaccine clinical services Wednesday at the Bob Bowers Civic Center.

Staff is working to reschedule patients with appointments for the COVID vaccination HUB and those who have been scheduled for Wednesday must contact the Health Department at 409-983-8832 as soon as possible for direction and instructions.

Port Arthur drainage and streets crews have covered vulnerable bridges and overpasses with a sand-brine mixture to help prevent ice buildup in those areas. However, public safety officials discourage travel, unless in an emergency situation.

There is a Boil Water advisory for the City of Port Arthur.

Also residents should expect water outages due to breaks in water mains from the winter storm. Crews are making repairs and no timeline has been reached for repairs.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

National Weather Service details rain & freeze threats for Wednesday night & Thursday

Port Arthur businesses, city wrestle with lack of water or too much because of busted pipes

INSIDE LOOK as Nederland businesses, services & educators battle more than chills following freeze

Port Arthur, Nederland, PNG ISDs & others make school decisions for rest of week

BREAKING NEWS

National Weather Service details rain & freeze threats for Wednesday night & Thursday

Local

Port Arthur businesses, city wrestle with lack of water or too much because of busted pipes

Local

INSIDE LOOK as Nederland businesses, services & educators battle more than chills following freeze

Local

Port Arthur, Nederland, PNG ISDs & others make school decisions for rest of week

Local

Port Arthur updates COVID testing, garbage pickup & water outage concerns

Local

WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE: Weather Service describes what to expect today, tomorrow

Local

All of Port Arthur, Mid-County under boil water advisory; instructions given to residents

Groves

Local fire departments offer safety tips

College/Pro Sports

BOB WEST — Babe Zaharias salutes continue following Medal of Freedom

Columns

DARRAGH DOIRON — There are plenty of treats to help you enjoy the sweet life

High School Sports

Tough district sets up Nederland for postseason battles

Groves

Groves, Port Neches residents asked to boil water following winter weather impacts

Local

SCHOOL UPDATES: Port Arthur & Mid-County administrators provide student education updates

Local

Weather Service provides Wednesday forecasts. Entergy updates power blackout plans.

Local

Nederland issues boil water advisement, announces new office times, garbage updates

Local

Gov. Abbott, Speaker Phelan call for investigation & action on state’s energy grid operator

Local

Record coldest temps pass; more freezing ahead. Broken bones piling up.

Local

Entergy talks reasons for Tuesday’s power blackouts, what customers can expect

Local

PA, Mid-County police dealing with rolling blackouts, slick roads & “dangerous” ATVs

Local

Port Arthur ISD releases message to parents Tuesday morning about virtual learning

Local

PA, Mid-County residents lose power Tuesday morning following freeze

Columns

ASK A COP — Can you see a radar reading after being pulled over?

Local

Motiva’s Port Arthur Refinery — 1 of largest in world — shutting down due to weather

Local

PA, Mid-County authorities talk traffic response, ATV irresponsibility & an illegal kayaker