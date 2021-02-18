expand
Ad Spot

February 18, 2021

Chandra Marie Jones

Chandra Marie Jones

By PA News

Published 3:41 pm Thursday, February 18, 2021

Chandra Marie Jones was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

She left this world on February 4, 2021 at age 58.

She was born to Jefferson and Joyce Jones on October 22, 1962. After graduating from Thomas Jefferson High School, Chandra chased her dreams and moved to New York City where she lived for 22 years before returning to her hometown of Port Arthur, Texas.

Chandra worked in the hospitality industry for Renaissance Hospital and St. Mary’s Hospital for many years.

She loved spending time in the kitchen, dancing, and telling everyone she met about her travels.

Chandra leaves to cherish her precious memories her husband; Joseph Lyton, son; Rowland Miller, and daughter; Monique Lyton-Olugboji, two grandchildren; Zayden and Brooklyn, one sister; Elaine Jones and two brothers; Jefferson Jones Jr. and Dwayne Jones Sr.

A funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m. on February 20, 2021 at New Temple Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Catholic Charities of Southeast Texas on her behalf.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Chandra Marie Jones

William Loyd Goodwin

THURSDAY 3pm UPDATE: Continued freezing temperatures remain a concern for Weather Service

Cheniere line break highlights Port Arthur water trouble, mayor says

BREAKING NEWS

THURSDAY 3pm UPDATE: Continued freezing temperatures remain a concern for Weather Service

Local

Cheniere line break highlights Port Arthur water trouble, mayor says

Local

Rotary Club of Port Arthur announces change to popular Taste of Gumbo

Local

THURSDAY UPDATE: Weather Service details freezing concerns; warming trends

Local

Port Arthur businesses, city wrestle with lack of water or too much because of busted pipes

Local

Port Neches business leaders, residents display resilience in face of storm

Groves

Groves working on winter storm related issues

Local

Sabine Pass residents’ bonds forged in flood waters, now ice

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 8-14

News Main

PNG, PA cancel sporting events for the week, Nederland playoff game in doubt

Columns

Local hospitals join LifeShare in warning of critical blood shortage

Local

UPDATED: Port Arthur, Mid-County schools make decisions for rest of week

Local

National Weather Service details rain & freeze threats for Wednesday night & Thursday

Local

INSIDE LOOK as Nederland businesses, services & educators battle more than chills following freeze

Local

Port Arthur updates COVID testing, garbage pickup & water outage concerns

Local

WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE: Weather Service describes what to expect today, tomorrow

Local

All of Port Arthur, Mid-County under boil water advisory; instructions given to residents

Groves

Local fire departments offer safety tips

College/Pro Sports

BOB WEST — Babe Zaharias salutes continue following Medal of Freedom

Columns

DARRAGH DOIRON — There are plenty of treats to help you enjoy the sweet life

High School Sports

Tough district sets up Nederland for postseason battles

Groves

Groves, Port Neches residents asked to boil water following winter weather impacts

Local

SCHOOL UPDATES: Port Arthur & Mid-County administrators provide student education updates

Local

Weather Service provides Wednesday forecasts. Entergy updates power blackout plans.