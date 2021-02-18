Chandra Marie Jones was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

She left this world on February 4, 2021 at age 58.

She was born to Jefferson and Joyce Jones on October 22, 1962. After graduating from Thomas Jefferson High School, Chandra chased her dreams and moved to New York City where she lived for 22 years before returning to her hometown of Port Arthur, Texas.

Chandra worked in the hospitality industry for Renaissance Hospital and St. Mary’s Hospital for many years.

She loved spending time in the kitchen, dancing, and telling everyone she met about her travels.

Chandra leaves to cherish her precious memories her husband; Joseph Lyton, son; Rowland Miller, and daughter; Monique Lyton-Olugboji, two grandchildren; Zayden and Brooklyn, one sister; Elaine Jones and two brothers; Jefferson Jones Jr. and Dwayne Jones Sr.

A funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m. on February 20, 2021 at New Temple Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Catholic Charities of Southeast Texas on her behalf.