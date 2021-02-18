expand
Ad Spot

February 19, 2021

City of Nederland addresses water pressure situation

By PA News

Published 3:53 pm Thursday, February 18, 2021

Due to a loss of system pressure as a result of extensive water line breaks due to the severe winter weather, the City of Nederland issued a Boil Water Notice on Feb. 16th. In the past 48 hours, the Water System has made modest progress.

City crews continue to address water line leaks at homes and businesses.

The City is pumping a much higher volume than normal.

Again, utility customers are urged to CONSERVE WATER.

This includes not washing clothes, not washing dishes, avoiding long showers, not running or dripping faucets, etc. City crews continue to address water line breaks and searching for non-reported leaks. We are asking utility customers to do their part and conserve water.

Any progress will be erased by customers trying to go back to normal water consumption. Tonight, the forecast calls for below freezing temperatures for a few hours, which with a properly heated home should not result in frozen water lines.

However, if you are still concerned, rather than drip your line, the City will shut off service to protect the waterlines.

Crews are prepared to do this this afternoon and evening and can be reached at 723-1540.

At this time, we cannot provide a timeframe for the water pressure to return and the boil water notice to be rescinded.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact the City Manager’s Office at (409) 723-1503. To report a water leak, call the Public Works Department at (409) 723-1541 or 723-1540 (after 3:30PM).

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Fundraiser set for Port Neches family of 6 who lost home to fire this week

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 8-14

Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 10-16

Sheriff’s Office: Be wary of fraudulent contractors following ice storm

Local

Fundraiser set for Port Neches family of 6 who lost home to fire this week

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 8-14

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 10-16

High School Sports

Playoff game postponed — Bulldogs’ try to heat up before playoff game

College/Pro Sports

Memorial grad claims 7th C-USA Freshman of the Week honor

Local

Nederland fishing event cuts bait

Local

Motiva provides details of PA water giveaway; Entergy updates restoration efforts

Local

UPDATE: Female driver killed following 2-vehicle crash Thursday in Port Arthur

Editorials

City of Nederland addresses water pressure situation

Local

Continued freezing temperatures remain a concern for Weather Service

Local

Cheniere line break highlights Port Arthur water trouble, mayor says

Local

Rotary Club of Port Arthur announces change to popular Taste of Gumbo

Local

THURSDAY UPDATE: Weather Service details freezing concerns; warming trends

Local

Port Arthur businesses, city wrestle with lack of water or too much because of busted pipes

Local

Port Neches business leaders, residents display resilience in face of storm

Groves

Groves working on winter storm related issues

Local

Sabine Pass residents’ bonds forged in flood waters, now ice

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 8-14

News Main

PNG, PA cancel sporting events for the week, Nederland playoff game in doubt

Columns

Local hospitals join LifeShare in warning of critical blood shortage

Local

UPDATED: Port Arthur, Mid-County schools make decisions for rest of week

Local

National Weather Service details rain & freeze threats for Wednesday night & Thursday

Local

INSIDE LOOK as Nederland businesses, services & educators battle more than chills following freeze

Local

Port Arthur updates COVID testing, garbage pickup & water outage concerns