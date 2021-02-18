expand
February 19, 2021

Nathaniel Jones Sr.

By PA News

Published 5:18 pm Thursday, February 18, 2021

As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Entergy announced there are approximately 7,937 customers without power, down from 11,713 at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Restoration in cold temperatures can take longer due to the high amount of demand on the system, the power company said.

Additional resources have been shifted to the hardest hit areas (Cleveland, Conroe, and Huntsville networks) to continue restoration efforts.

Those who lose power after being restored for a short time period are asked to report the outage to Entergy.

This helps Entergy determine if there is a different issue closer to a resident’s home.

Entergy Texas, working with MISO, is continuing to monitor the situation, Entergy said, adding cold temperatures are expected Thursday night and Friday.

Conservation efforts are still requested as extreme cold temperatures continue through Saturday morning.

