Port Neches Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 8-14

Port Neches Police officers arrested the following individuals from Feb. 8 to Feb. 14:

Brandy Mayfield, 47, driving while intoxicated

Brent Haynes, 38, assault

Peter Coleman, 23, criminal mischief

Port Neches Police officers responded to the following calls from Feb. 8 to Feb. 14:

Feb. 8

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 3100 block of Sandalwood.

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2500 block of Magnolia.

A person was arrested for assault in the 1600 block of Heisler.

Feb. 9

No reports.

Feb. 10

Telephone harassment was reported in the 1900 block of Effie Circle.

Feb. 11

Criminal mischief was reported in the 3000 block of Nall.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Eveningview Lane.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2800 block of Meadowbrook Lane.

An assault was reported in the 6000 block of FM 366.

Feb. 12

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 2600 block of Eighth Street.

Feb. 13

Harassment was reported in the 900 block of Montrose.

Criminal mischief and criminal trespassing was reported in the 1000 block of Montgomery.

An officer investigated three reports of burglary of a vehicle in the 700 block of Ridgewood Drive.

Theft was reported in the 2200 block of First Street.

Feb. 14