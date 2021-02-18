expand
February 18, 2021

Port Neches Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 8-14

By PA News

Published 12:13 am Thursday, February 18, 2021

Port Neches Police officers arrested the following individuals from Feb. 8 to Feb. 14:

  • Brandy Mayfield, 47, driving while intoxicated
  • Brent Haynes, 38, assault
  • Peter Coleman, 23, criminal mischief

Port Neches Police officers responded to the following calls from Feb. 8 to Feb. 14:

Feb. 8

  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 3100 block of Sandalwood.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2500 block of Magnolia.
  • A person was arrested for assault in the 1600 block of Heisler.

Feb. 9

  • No reports.

Feb. 10

  • Telephone harassment was reported in the 1900 block of Effie Circle.

Feb. 11

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 3000 block of Nall.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Eveningview Lane.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2800 block of Meadowbrook Lane.
  • An assault was reported in the 6000 block of FM 366.

Feb. 12

  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 2600 block of Eighth Street.

Feb. 13

  • Harassment was reported in the 900 block of Montrose.
  • Criminal mischief and criminal trespassing was reported in the 1000 block of Montgomery.
  • An officer investigated three reports of burglary of a vehicle in the 700 block of Ridgewood Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 2200 block of First Street.

Feb. 14

  • No reports.

