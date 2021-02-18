expand
February 18, 2021

THURSDAY 3pm UPDATE: Continued freezing temperatures remain a concern for Weather Service

By PA News

Published 3:02 pm Thursday, February 18, 2021

Wintry precipitation is ending across the area, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologist-in-Charge Andy Patrick said the main concern is freezing temperatures for the entire region Thursday night and Friday night.

A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect Thursday night, and one will likely be needed for Friday night.

The weekend through late next week will be mostly dry with slight chances for rain late in the weekend and late next week, Patrick said.

A warming trend is expected with high temperatures reaching the 60s by Tuesday and are forecasted to reach the 70s by Thursday.

