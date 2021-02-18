expand
February 18, 2021

THURSDAY UPDATE: Weather Service details freezing concerns; warming trends

By PA News

Published 8:37 am Thursday, February 18, 2021

A final round of mixed wintry precipitation, mainly light freezing rain, is organizing across east Texas early Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologist-in-Charge Andy Patrick said during the morning hours, some of this activity may move into Tyler, Jasper and Newton counties, and in Vernon and Rapides parish in southwest Louisiana.

“There is a small chance of a few hundredths of ice accumulations over these areas, but overall impacts from this activity should be minimal,” Patrick said.

Precipitation should diminish beginning late Thursday morning.

Temperatures should rise above the freezing mark by late morning or early afternoon area wide.

Freezing temperatures are expected again Thursday night, with low temperatures in the 20s.

Another hard freeze is forecasted north of the I-10 corridor

Dry weather and a warming trend will begin on Friday, but freezing temperatures are likely again on Friday night.

