expand
Ad Spot

February 18, 2021

William Loyd Goodwin

William Loyd Goodwin

By PA News

Published 3:37 pm Thursday, February 18, 2021

William Loyd Goodwin, 83, of Nederland went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 11, 2021.

He was Bill to friends and family but came to be known by everyone in his later years simply as “Grandpa”.

Grandpa was a member of the IBEW local #479 for almost sixty-three years, and worked as an electrician for 51 years.

He loved to work with his hands, lived to serve others, was an avid landscaper, and nothing made him smile more than his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He loved sports and old westerns (his all-time favorite was The Sacketts). Grandpa was the behind-the-scenes muscle of Grandma’s amazing trips, celebrations, and experiences for the whole family.

Grandpa was happiest when he was surrounded by family and enjoyed teaching all of us anything from fishing to home improvement techniques.

He is survived by his wife of sixty-two years, Glenda Myra Goodwin;, his son, Markley Goodwin and wife, Reba Jo; his daughter, Mary Rogers; his grandchildren, Kevin Goodwin; Jacob Rogers and wife, Audrey; Michael Goodwin and wife, Marley; James Rogers and wife, Katie; Jennifer Brandhorst and husband, James; and Markley Rogers and fiancé, Michelle; as well as great grandchildren, Colbie Goodwin; Callie Goodwin; Mason Goodwin; Hattie Rogers; Charley Rogers; Wilson Rogers; Emma Sacramento; Sebastian Sacramento; Ellie Jane Rogers; Lane Brandhorst; Kyler Dulaney; Ember Dulaney; Macy Dulaney; Amelia Dulaney; Patrick Dulaney; Dainen Daws; and Nora Daws.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Palmer and Susie B. Goodwin.

He will be sorely missed by all who loved him.

A gathering of Mr. Goodwin’s family and friends will begin at 1:00 p.m., with his funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 20, 2021, at Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland. His interment will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park, Port Neches.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be made in William’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105; or to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000 Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Please observe social distancing guidelines. By attending any public event you are acknowledging the risk of exposure to the Corona Virus. Please follow the guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control: cdc.gov

Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

William Loyd Goodwin

THURSDAY 3pm UPDATE: Continued freezing temperatures remain a concern for Weather Service

Cheniere line break highlights Port Arthur water trouble, mayor says

Rotary Club of Port Arthur announces change to popular Taste of Gumbo

BREAKING NEWS

THURSDAY 3pm UPDATE: Continued freezing temperatures remain a concern for Weather Service

Local

Cheniere line break highlights Port Arthur water trouble, mayor says

Local

Rotary Club of Port Arthur announces change to popular Taste of Gumbo

Local

THURSDAY UPDATE: Weather Service details freezing concerns; warming trends

Local

Port Arthur businesses, city wrestle with lack of water or too much because of busted pipes

Local

Port Neches business leaders, residents display resilience in face of storm

Groves

Groves working on winter storm related issues

Local

Sabine Pass residents’ bonds forged in flood waters, now ice

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 8-14

News Main

PNG, PA cancel sporting events for the week, Nederland playoff game in doubt

Columns

Local hospitals join LifeShare in warning of critical blood shortage

Local

UPDATED: Port Arthur, Mid-County schools make decisions for rest of week

Local

National Weather Service details rain & freeze threats for Wednesday night & Thursday

Local

INSIDE LOOK as Nederland businesses, services & educators battle more than chills following freeze

Local

Port Arthur updates COVID testing, garbage pickup & water outage concerns

Local

WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE: Weather Service describes what to expect today, tomorrow

Local

All of Port Arthur, Mid-County under boil water advisory; instructions given to residents

Groves

Local fire departments offer safety tips

College/Pro Sports

BOB WEST — Babe Zaharias salutes continue following Medal of Freedom

Columns

DARRAGH DOIRON — There are plenty of treats to help you enjoy the sweet life

High School Sports

Tough district sets up Nederland for postseason battles

Groves

Groves, Port Neches residents asked to boil water following winter weather impacts

Local

SCHOOL UPDATES: Port Arthur & Mid-County administrators provide student education updates

Local

Weather Service provides Wednesday forecasts. Entergy updates power blackout plans.