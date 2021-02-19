expand
February 19, 2021

A family of six lost everything in an Eighth Street mobile home fire Tuesday in Port Neches. (Courtesy of GoFundMe)

Fundraiser set for Port Neches family of 6 who lost home to fire this week

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:17 am Friday, February 19, 2021

PORT NECHES — A GoFundMe account has been set up to help a family of six from Port Neches who lost their home to a fire during the winter storm.

The family lost everything when their mobile home caught fire at approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday at Meadowlark Trailer Park, 3001 Eighth St.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but authorities believe it was caused by a space heater left unattended, Port Neches Interim Fire Chief Mike Stegall said.

No one was home when the blaze began, and no injuries were reported.

The home was a total loss, authorities confirmed.

In addition, one vehicle sustained moderate fire damage. A second vehicle sustained minor heat damage.

A mobile home next door also sustained some exposure damage, Stegall said.

The GoFundMe page “Home down to ashes due to fire (Jessica Paredes)” has a goal of $5,000 of which $2,562 was raised by noon Thursday.

The family lost everything and are in need of clothes, shoes, miscellaneous items and daily use items, including a future roof over their head.

A list of clothing and shoe sizes needed:

  • Girl’s size 6 and 7 – shoes 2 and 12
    • Boy’s size 3 and 5 – shoes 9 and 5
    • 18 month old clothes size
    • Women’s size 10
    • Men’s size XXL
    • Men’s shoes 10

For information on how to help, visit the GoFundme page.

