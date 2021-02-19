Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 10-16

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Feb. 10 to Feb. 16:

Feb. 10

James Shaw, 39, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 4100 block of 32 nd Street.

Street. Robert Louis Brown Jr., 37, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6000 block of 25 th Street.

Street. Juan Morciglio, 35, was arrested for warrants in the 3700 block of Joplin.

Blake Stephson, 31, was arrested for warrants and possession of a controlled substance in the 3400 block of East Parkway.

Credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.

An Information report was completed in the 4800 block of Harrison.

An assault was reported in the 2600 block of Royal.

Feb. 11

Jacob Rodriguez, 26, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5200 block of Monroe.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5000 block of Kent.

Theft of a firearm was reported in the 5000 block of Kent.

Feb. 12

Mason Bourgeois, 24, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5200 block of West Parkway.

Yakisa Ivory, 43, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open container and resisting arrest/search or transport in the 4900 block of Twin City Highway.

A forgery was reported in the 3700 block of Debbie.

Feb. 13

Spring Rivera, 41, was arrested for warrants in the 5000 block of E Parkway.

Nicholas Wolfe, 24, was arrested for warrants in the 3800 block of Charles.

Joseph Ceasar, 50, was arrested for warrants in the 5100 block of East Parkway.

An Information report was completed in the 5300 block of Gulfway Dr.

Feb. 14

Donna Fernandez-Abshere, 49, was arrested for Warrants in the 5600 block of Hogaboom.

An assault was reported in the 6200 block of Warren.

Feb. 15

No reports.

Feb. 16