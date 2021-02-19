expand
February 19, 2021

Brandon Mohamed

Massive law enforcement effort leads to kidnapping suspect’s arrest

By PA News

Published 4:00 pm Friday, February 19, 2021

BEAUMONT – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Texas Ranger Division is investigating the kidnapping of a South Carolina victim rescued by law enforcement officers in Beaumont Thursday afternoon.

Texas Rangers and law enforcement investigators assisting in this investigation believe the victim was kidnapped by Brandon Mohamed, 20, near the victim’s home in Rockhill, South Carolina, late Sunday night or early Monday morning.

Mohamed was seen driving in Liberty, Texas, where Liberty Police Officers attempted to stop the vehicle after suspecting criminal activity.

Texas Rangers believe Mohamed was driving a stolen vehicle when officers spotted him in Liberty.

Mohamed fled from law enforcement officers until crashing in Beaumont on College Street (US 90) near IH-10. Following the collision, Mohamed fled from the scene on foot, and law enforcement officers rescued the victim. Paramedics treated her for minor injuries at the scene.

Texas Rangers, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, DPS Special Agents, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies and Beaumont Police Officers continued searching throughout the night for Mohamed.

Mohamed has active felony warrants from South Carolina for violent offenses, and investigators in Texas have filed additional felonious offenses, including aggravated kidnapping and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Friday afternoon, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Mohamed was apprehended by Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies and Beaumont Police officers, near the intersection of Blossom and Washington Blvd.

He was placed in custody and taken to jail by Beaumont Police officers.

At this time, Mohamed faces several felony charges.

Additional information is not available for release at this time as this remains an active and ongoing criminal investigation involving several law enforcement agencies.

