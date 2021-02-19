expand
Ad Spot

February 19, 2021

Mid-County cities address water concerns Friday; boil advisories in effect

By PA News

Published 10:21 am Friday, February 19, 2021

The Groves Water Plant was able to continue their steady progress overnight Thursday into Friday, the city announced.

The boil water notice is still in effect.

Pipe breaks are still being found in residences with the increase in pressure. Report any breaks to the City at 960-5718 or 960-5704.

“We are asking all residents to hold off from washing clothes,” a city of Groves statement read. “Please give us 24 hours of this progress so that the system can be stabilized a little more. We do not want to take the chance that the system gets inundated with usage and we lose our progress. Please be patient during this time and continue to conserve as much water as possible.

“The more we can save, the quicker we can get the system back to full pressure.”

Nederland

The City of Nederland announced Friday that utility customers are urged to conserve water, especially to stop dripping their faucets.

“More progress was made overnight, but any progress will be erased if customers begin to return to normal water consumption before the Water System is stabilized,” the City of Nederland said.

To report an water line break, call the Public Works Department at 723-1541 or 723-1540 (after 3:30 p.m.).

If you have questions, you can contact the City Manager’s Office at 723-1503.

Port Neches

The City of Port Neches continues to experience improved conditions with the stability of the water system.

Please continue efforts to conserve water as City personnel work towards completion of full restoration.

The boil water notice currently remains in effect. Report any water leaks to (409) 722-4024 or (409) 719- 4216.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

San Juana Ramirez Torres

Haskel Earl “Butch” Parks

Massive law enforcement effort leads to kidnapping suspect’s arrest

Police ID victim following fatal Thursday crash in Port Arthur

Beaumont

Massive law enforcement effort leads to kidnapping suspect’s arrest

Local

Police ID victim following fatal Thursday crash in Port Arthur

Beaumont

WANTED: Kidnapping & aggravated assault suspect eludes local authorities

Local

Multiple children pulled from fiery vehicle in Port Arthur

Groves

Mid-County cities address water concerns Friday; boil advisories in effect

Local

Weather Service says what to expect Friday night, Saturday concerning potential freezes

Local

Fundraiser set for Port Neches family of 6 who lost home to fire this week

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 8-14

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 10-16

High School Sports

Playoff game postponed — Bulldogs try to heat up before postseason

College/Pro Sports

Memorial grad claims 7th C-USA Freshman of the Week honor

Local

Nederland fishing event cuts bait

Local

Motiva provides details of PA water giveaway; Sabine Pass water giveaway also planned

Local

UPDATE: Female driver killed following 2-vehicle crash Thursday in Port Arthur

Local

Continued freezing temperatures remain a concern for Weather Service

Local

Cheniere line break highlights Port Arthur water trouble, mayor says

Local

Rotary Club of Port Arthur announces change to popular Taste of Gumbo

Local

THURSDAY UPDATE: Weather Service details freezing concerns; warming trends

Local

Port Arthur businesses, city wrestle with lack of water or too much because of busted pipes

Local

Port Neches business leaders, residents display resilience in face of storm

Groves

Groves working on winter storm related issues

Local

Sabine Pass residents’ bonds forged in flood waters, now ice

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 8-14

News Main

PNG, PA cancel sporting events for the week, Nederland playoff game in doubt