February 19, 2021

A burned-out mini-van is seen Friday in Port Arthur.

Multiple children pulled from fiery vehicle in Port Arthur

By Chris Moore

Published 11:04 am Friday, February 19, 2021

Multiple children were pulled from a burning van in the parking lot of Walmart off U.S. 69  in Port Arthur Friday morning.

According to a witness, the van, which had four children inside, caught on fire at approximately 10 a.m.

The witness said the children were inside the vehicle when a man saw the blaze and pulled them from the van.

Port Arthur Fire Department personnel said Friday morning that the fire had been extinguished and personnel were working follow-up investigation.

A witness told Port Arthur Newsmedia that all occupants escaped safely.

