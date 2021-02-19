Multiple children pulled from fiery vehicle in Port Arthur

Multiple children were pulled from a burning van in the parking lot of Walmart off U.S. 69 in Port Arthur Friday morning.

According to a witness, the van, which had four children inside, caught on fire at approximately 10 a.m.

The witness said the children were inside the vehicle when a man saw the blaze and pulled them from the van.

Port Arthur Fire Department personnel said Friday morning that the fire had been extinguished and personnel were working follow-up investigation.