Nederland fishing event cuts bait

NEDERLAND — While Southeast Texas will be significantly warmer this weekend, Nederland residents will still feel the impact of the winter storm that inundated the state. The annual “Hooked on Fishing, Not on Drugs” event in Nederland was canceled Thursday.

The event was originally scheduled for Saturday at Doornbos Park.

On Thursday, the announcement was made that the event was canceled because Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, which stocks the pond with fish, could not make it to Nederland. The event, which is hosted by the Nederland Rotary Club, has been a staple for the community for the past 20 years.

The event encouraged families to come out and enjoy some quality time with family and a fishing pole.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department typically stock the pond at the park with more than 500 rainbow trout for the event.

The weather is forecasted to have high of 55 degrees Saturday.

The event planners made changes to adapt to the coronavirus pandemic, asking anglers to wear masks and maintain social distance.

The kids’ fishing tournaments were bracketed off by ages and included prizes such as rods and reels, bicycles, gift cards and skateboards provided by BASF and Walmart.