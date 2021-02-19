expand
Ad Spot

February 19, 2021

Participants line Doornbos Park to participate in “Hooked on Fishing, Not on Drugs.” (Mary Meaux/The News)

Nederland fishing event cuts bait

By PA News

Published 12:07 am Friday, February 19, 2021

NEDERLAND — While Southeast Texas will be significantly warmer this weekend, Nederland residents will still feel the impact of the winter storm that inundated the state. The annual “Hooked on Fishing, Not on Drugs” event in Nederland was canceled Thursday.

The event was originally scheduled for Saturday at Doornbos Park.

On Thursday, the announcement was made that the event was canceled because Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, which stocks the pond with fish, could not make it to Nederland. The event, which is hosted by the Nederland Rotary Club, has been a staple for the community for the past 20 years.

The event encouraged families to come out and enjoy some quality time with family and a fishing pole.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department typically stock the pond at the park with more than 500 rainbow trout for the event.

The weather is forecasted to have high of 55 degrees Saturday.

The event planners made changes to adapt to the coronavirus pandemic, asking anglers to wear masks and maintain social distance.

The kids’ fishing tournaments were bracketed off by ages and included prizes such as rods and reels, bicycles, gift cards and skateboards provided by BASF and Walmart.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Fundraiser set for Port Neches family of 6 who lost home to fire this week

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 8-14

Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 10-16

Sheriff’s Office: Be wary of fraudulent contractors following ice storm

Local

Fundraiser set for Port Neches family of 6 who lost home to fire this week

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 8-14

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 10-16

High School Sports

Playoff game postponed — Bulldogs’ try to heat up before playoff game

College/Pro Sports

Memorial grad claims 7th C-USA Freshman of the Week honor

Local

Nederland fishing event cuts bait

Local

Motiva provides details of PA water giveaway; Entergy updates restoration efforts

Local

UPDATE: Female driver killed following 2-vehicle crash Thursday in Port Arthur

Editorials

City of Nederland addresses water pressure situation

Local

Continued freezing temperatures remain a concern for Weather Service

Local

Cheniere line break highlights Port Arthur water trouble, mayor says

Local

Rotary Club of Port Arthur announces change to popular Taste of Gumbo

Local

THURSDAY UPDATE: Weather Service details freezing concerns; warming trends

Local

Port Arthur businesses, city wrestle with lack of water or too much because of busted pipes

Local

Port Neches business leaders, residents display resilience in face of storm

Groves

Groves working on winter storm related issues

Local

Sabine Pass residents’ bonds forged in flood waters, now ice

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 8-14

News Main

PNG, PA cancel sporting events for the week, Nederland playoff game in doubt

Columns

Local hospitals join LifeShare in warning of critical blood shortage

Local

UPDATED: Port Arthur, Mid-County schools make decisions for rest of week

Local

National Weather Service details rain & freeze threats for Wednesday night & Thursday

Local

INSIDE LOOK as Nederland businesses, services & educators battle more than chills following freeze

Local

Port Arthur updates COVID testing, garbage pickup & water outage concerns