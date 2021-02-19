expand
February 19, 2021

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 8-14

By PA News

Published 12:15 am Friday, February 19, 2021

Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from Feb. 8 to Feb. 14:

  • Jason Montalvo, 40, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency
  • John Logan, 44, evading arrest/detention with vehicle
  • Max Morell, 34, Nederland warrants
  • Jennifer Hedricks, 34, warrant other agency/fail to identify
  • Tiffanee Gant, 32, Nederland warrants
  • Charles Moses, 29, warrant other agency
  • Hector Crisanty, 25, warrant other agency
  • Ashley Lowe, 37, warrant other agency
  • Luis Escalera, 37, warrant other agency
  • Logan Laurents, 28, warrant other agency
  • Zechariah Atterberry, 30, warrant other agency/possession of a controlled substance
  • Ruth Steward, 33, Nederland warrants
  • Cody Gregory, 29, terroristic threat of family/household-family violence

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Feb. 8 to Feb. 14:

Feb. 8

  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 1100 block of North 27th Street.
  • Aggravated robbery was reported in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Recovered stolen property was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants, another agency’s warrant in the 800 block of South Sixth Street.
  • A person was arrested for evading arrest/detention using a vehicle in the 1400 block of North 27th Street.
  • A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 1400 block of North 27th Street.

Feb. 9

  • A person was arrested for Nederland warrants in the 1300 block of Marshall.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 600 block of South 18th Street.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue E.
  • A sexual assault was reported in the 900 block of North 22nd Street.
  • Harassment was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • Terroristic threat of family/household -family violence was reported in the 800 block of Boston.
  • A death was reported in the 1800 block of North 28th Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant and failure to identify in the 2100 block of Helena.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1800 block of Gary.
  • A person was arrested for Nederland warrants in the 4800 block of FM 365.

Feb. 10

  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 200 block of Gage.
  • An officer received information in the 1100 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A death was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue M.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue E.
  • Assault family violence -impede breathing/circulation was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1600 block of Avenue H.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 8600 block of Ninth Avenue.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3700 block of Avenue F.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1400 block of Avenue H.

Feb. 11

  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • Theft was reported in the 1900 block of North US. 69.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • A runaway was reported in the 2900 block of Canal.
  • Assault-family violence was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1800 block of Gary.
  • An officer assisted another agency in the 4100 block of Dowlen.

Feb. 12

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant and possession of a controlled substance in the 500 block of North 19th Street.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2000 block of Avenue L.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 300 block of Hardy.
  • Theft was reported in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Theft was reported in the 400 block of South 1 ½ Street.
  • Forgery was reported in the 1100 block of Chicago.
  • A death was reported in the 2900 block of Avenue L.

Feb. 13

  • A person was arrested for Nederland warrants in the 3200 block of Seattle.
  • A person was arrested for terroristic threat of family/ household -family violence in the 500 block of South 28th Street.

Feb. 14

  • Assault family violence -impede breathing/circulation and criminal mischief in the 3400 block of Nashville.

