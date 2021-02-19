Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 8-14

Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from Feb. 8 to Feb. 14:

Jason Montalvo, 40, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency

John Logan, 44, evading arrest/detention with vehicle

Max Morell, 34, Nederland warrants

Jennifer Hedricks, 34, warrant other agency/fail to identify

Tiffanee Gant, 32, Nederland warrants

Charles Moses, 29, warrant other agency

Hector Crisanty, 25, warrant other agency

Ashley Lowe, 37, warrant other agency

Luis Escalera, 37, warrant other agency

Logan Laurents, 28, warrant other agency

Zechariah Atterberry, 30, warrant other agency/possession of a controlled substance

Ruth Steward, 33, Nederland warrants

Cody Gregory, 29, terroristic threat of family/household-family violence

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Feb. 8 to Feb. 14:

Feb. 8

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 1100 block of North 27 th Street.

Street. Aggravated robbery was reported in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.

Recovered stolen property was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants, another agency’s warrant in the 800 block of South Sixth Street.

A person was arrested for evading arrest/detention using a vehicle in the 1400 block of North 27 th Street.

Street. A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 1400 block of North 27th Street.

Feb. 9

A person was arrested for Nederland warrants in the 1300 block of Marshall.

Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 600 block of South 18 th Street.

Street. Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue E.

A sexual assault was reported in the 900 block of North 22 nd Street.

Street. Harassment was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

Terroristic threat of family/household -family violence was reported in the 800 block of Boston.

A death was reported in the 1800 block of North 28 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant and failure to identify in the 2100 block of Helena.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1800 block of Gary.

A person was arrested for Nederland warrants in the 4800 block of FM 365.

Feb. 10

A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 200 block of Gage.

An officer received information in the 1100 block of Nederland Avenue.

A death was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue M.

Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue E.

Assault family violence -impede breathing/circulation was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1600 block of Avenue H.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 8600 block of Ninth Avenue.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3700 block of Avenue F.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1400 block of Avenue H.

Feb. 11

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

Theft was reported in the 1900 block of North US. 69.

Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

A runaway was reported in the 2900 block of Canal.

Assault-family violence was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1800 block of Gary.

An officer assisted another agency in the 4100 block of Dowlen.

Feb. 12

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant and possession of a controlled substance in the 500 block of North 19 th Street.

Street. Criminal mischief was reported in the 2000 block of Avenue L.

Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 300 block of Hardy.

Theft was reported in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.

Theft was reported in the 400 block of South 1 ½ Street.

Forgery was reported in the 1100 block of Chicago.

A death was reported in the 2900 block of Avenue L.

Feb. 13

A person was arrested for Nederland warrants in the 3200 block of Seattle.

A person was arrested for terroristic threat of family/ household -family violence in the 500 block of South 28th Street.

Feb. 14