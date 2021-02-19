expand
Ad Spot

February 19, 2021

Nederland’s Joseph Gipson (21) looks for driving room during the Bulldogs’ 51-29 loss to Beaumont United at the Dog Dome on Friday. (Chris Moore/The News)

Playoff game postponed — Bulldogs’ try to heat up before playoff game

By Chris Moore

Published 12:10 am Friday, February 19, 2021

NEDERLAND — On Wednesday, while many residents were still scraping ice, head coach Brian English was scraping together enough players to run a practice prior to his team’s bi-district round playoff game against Goose Creek Memorial.

Nederland’s game against GCM, which was originally scheduled for today, will be played at East Chambers High School at 7 p.m. Monday.

On Thursday, the players were in the gym trying to shake off the rust

“We were lucky to be able to get into the gym,” English said. “We got some of the kids. Some of them weren’t able to get there. Some of them were out of town for some reason. Hopefully we will get everyone back as soon as possible.”

English said the latest winter storm provided a unique challenge. Normally during time off, his players can go outside and shoot on a rim at the house.

“They were tired and beat (in practice),” English said. “They looked like they had been lying around for four days. I think they had been. It wasn’t pretty.”

Nederland leading scorer Tyler Jackson said he is eager to play, adding this week is another hurdle the team must overcome.

“We just had to stay busy, even though there isn’t anything we could really do about the weather,” he said. “It has been a crazy year. We just have to push through it. There is a little rust. We have been sitting down in the house for way too long without basketball. We are going to get some shots up and work hard.”

Goose Creek Memorial finished the season 21-3 and 14-2 in district. Its only district losses came against Manvel and La Porte. GCM has not lost a game since Dec. 18 and is ranked No. 24 in the state.

“They are well rounded,” English said. “They have some good guards and some good bigs. Their style is a little different. It is going to be a challenge, but hopefully, playing the guys we did in district is going to help us out.”

The Bulldogs finished third in District 21-5A behind Crosby and Beaumont United, which went undefeated on the season. The Timberwolves are ranked No. 2 in the state.

Nederland wrapped up its regular season with a 45-47 loss to Crosby a week ago. English said GCM is similar to the Cougars.

“Except they don’t have a guy that can go score 30 every night,” he said. “They are well rounded. They are going to be a challenge for sure.”

The head coach said all of the players and coaches are experiencing similar living conditions as it relates to water and electricity.

“The water issue is something that we probably haven’t experienced before,” English said. “That is probably why we are not getting to play Friday night.”

Jackson said he is ready to prove to the rest of the state that the Bulldogs are contenders.

“I’m very excited,” he said. “I am ready to go deep, deep. We are the underdogs, and we have to show them that we are going to go far.”

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Fundraiser set for Port Neches family of 6 who lost home to fire this week

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 8-14

Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 10-16

Sheriff’s Office: Be wary of fraudulent contractors following ice storm

Local

Fundraiser set for Port Neches family of 6 who lost home to fire this week

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 8-14

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 10-16

High School Sports

Playoff game postponed — Bulldogs’ try to heat up before playoff game

College/Pro Sports

Memorial grad claims 7th C-USA Freshman of the Week honor

Local

Nederland fishing event cuts bait

Local

Motiva provides details of PA water giveaway; Entergy updates restoration efforts

Local

UPDATE: Female driver killed following 2-vehicle crash Thursday in Port Arthur

Editorials

City of Nederland addresses water pressure situation

Local

Continued freezing temperatures remain a concern for Weather Service

Local

Cheniere line break highlights Port Arthur water trouble, mayor says

Local

Rotary Club of Port Arthur announces change to popular Taste of Gumbo

Local

THURSDAY UPDATE: Weather Service details freezing concerns; warming trends

Local

Port Arthur businesses, city wrestle with lack of water or too much because of busted pipes

Local

Port Neches business leaders, residents display resilience in face of storm

Groves

Groves working on winter storm related issues

Local

Sabine Pass residents’ bonds forged in flood waters, now ice

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 8-14

News Main

PNG, PA cancel sporting events for the week, Nederland playoff game in doubt

Columns

Local hospitals join LifeShare in warning of critical blood shortage

Local

UPDATED: Port Arthur, Mid-County schools make decisions for rest of week

Local

National Weather Service details rain & freeze threats for Wednesday night & Thursday

Local

INSIDE LOOK as Nederland businesses, services & educators battle more than chills following freeze

Local

Port Arthur updates COVID testing, garbage pickup & water outage concerns