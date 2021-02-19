San Juana Ramirez Torres passed away in the early morning hours on Thursday, February 18, 2021 in her home, surrounded by family.

Known by family and friends as Juanita, she had recently celebrated her 70th birthday and maintained her friendly nature and sense of humor until the end.

Juanita leaves behind her husband of 49 years, Homer Torres.

Juanita and Homer met in high school and spent many years together raising their family, traveling, and enjoying life together.

Juanita is survived by her three children and three granddaughters. Children – Jennifer Torres of Houston, TX, Anita Torres of Dallas, TX, and Homer L. Torres of Nederland, TX, his wife Staci Torres, and their three daughters– Emily Torres, Peyton Torres, and Mackenzie Torres.

Juanita was the oldest of five sisters – Yolanda Bowers, Sonia McGinley, Melinda Badon, and Rosa Gonzales.

Juanita was also blessed with many nieces, nephews, and Godchildren.

Juanita is preceded in death by her parents, Yolanda Jacinta Ramirez and Hector Emmanuel Ramirez, and her brother, Hector Ramirez, Jr.

Juanita graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1969. Juanita loved her high school friends and was active in helping to plan each reunion.

Many of her friends for years had a chance to visit with Juanita in her final days and it made her very happy.

Juanita never met a stranger, and it was amazing the outpouring of support.

Always laughing, quoting a movie, making a joke, Juanita’s personality will be sorely missed.

She never missed wishing everyone a Happy Birthday and Christmas was her favorite holiday.

With religion and God close to her heart, Juanita left this earth truly at peace.

Her love will continue to live on through family and friends, and we will always remember her through the rest of life’s adventures.

The funeral service will be held for family and friends on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.

Due to the active Covid-19 crisis, all visitors are required to wear a face mask or facial covering and practice social distancing as mandated by state and county officials. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Juvenile Arthritis Foundation, or Diabetes Foundation in Juanita Torres’s honor.