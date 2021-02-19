expand
Ad Spot

February 19, 2021

Weather Service says what to expect Friday night, Saturday concerning potential freezes

By PA News

Published 7:14 am Friday, February 19, 2021

Tonight will be the final night for widespread subfreezing temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

A Hard Freeze Warning will be in effect again for Friday night for counties and parishes north of the I-10 corridor.

Meteorologist-in-Charge Andy Patrick said temperatures in the warning area will likely reach the freezing mark during the evening hours.

Temperatures will climb above freezing around mid-morning on Saturday.

Further south, mostly likely in Port Arthur and Mid-County, temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Temperatures over these areas are expected to reach the freezing mark around midnight and will climb above freezing shortly after sunrise.

A warming trend is forecasted, beginning Saturday with temperatures returning to near normal by early next week.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

San Juana Ramirez Torres

Haskel Earl “Butch” Parks

Massive law enforcement effort leads to kidnapping suspect’s arrest

Police ID victim following fatal Thursday crash in Port Arthur

Beaumont

Massive law enforcement effort leads to kidnapping suspect’s arrest

Local

Police ID victim following fatal Thursday crash in Port Arthur

Beaumont

WANTED: Kidnapping & aggravated assault suspect eludes local authorities

Local

Multiple children pulled from fiery vehicle in Port Arthur

Groves

Mid-County cities address water concerns Friday; boil advisories in effect

Local

Weather Service says what to expect Friday night, Saturday concerning potential freezes

Local

Fundraiser set for Port Neches family of 6 who lost home to fire this week

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 8-14

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 10-16

High School Sports

Playoff game postponed — Bulldogs try to heat up before postseason

College/Pro Sports

Memorial grad claims 7th C-USA Freshman of the Week honor

Local

Nederland fishing event cuts bait

Local

Motiva provides details of PA water giveaway; Sabine Pass water giveaway also planned

Local

UPDATE: Female driver killed following 2-vehicle crash Thursday in Port Arthur

Local

Continued freezing temperatures remain a concern for Weather Service

Local

Cheniere line break highlights Port Arthur water trouble, mayor says

Local

Rotary Club of Port Arthur announces change to popular Taste of Gumbo

Local

THURSDAY UPDATE: Weather Service details freezing concerns; warming trends

Local

Port Arthur businesses, city wrestle with lack of water or too much because of busted pipes

Local

Port Neches business leaders, residents display resilience in face of storm

Groves

Groves working on winter storm related issues

Local

Sabine Pass residents’ bonds forged in flood waters, now ice

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 8-14

News Main

PNG, PA cancel sporting events for the week, Nederland playoff game in doubt