February 21, 2021

Maureen Winchell carries meals courtesy of Jason’s Deli for delivery to local cancer survivors. (Courtesy photo)

Gift of Life celebrates area survivors; still providing breast cancer screenings

By PA News

Published 12:23 am Saturday, February 20, 2021

BEAUMONT — Nearly 200 local cancer survivors celebrated the strength and courage of survivorship at Gift of Life’s recent Drive-Thru Survivors Celebration Luncheon.

The event, generously supported by Total, recognized the tremendous courage of those who have fought valiantly in the battle against cancer by offering guests a drive-thru Jason’s Deli lunch and special gift.

“We love our survivors and delight in the celebration of their courage and strength to battle cancer,” Executive Director Norma Sampson said.

Gift of Life is still providing breast cancer screenings for medically underserved women at screening sites in Orange and Beaumont.

“We’re also going to be hosting, — in some fashion — Champagne & Ribs, which benefits our Men’s Health & Prostate Cancer Program,” Holli Peterson said. “This will be held in Spring but, due to current COVID restrictions, we are still determining how that event will work and the final date and time.”

The well-attended Drive-Thru Survivors Celebration Luncheon was bolstered by volunteers that helped deliver food, drinks and gifts to guests as they drove through with big cheers and a visible display of love.

“It’s a wonderful day, every day, to honor survivors,” said breast cancer survivor and Gift of Life volunteer Dianne Marks.

“It’s an honorable thing the Gift of Life does every year. Everyone enjoys this worthy event. Everyone is appreciative and kind.”

Since its inception, Gift of Life has helped extend the lives of more than 350 medically underserved Southeast Texans who have been diagnosed with breast or prostate cancer and navigated through treatment.

For more information, call Gift of Life at 409-833-3663 or visit giftoflifebmt.org.

