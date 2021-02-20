KATHIE’S KORNER — Be strengthened with God’s Shield of Faith

I love the way God says in His scriptures that He will strengthen us and keep us strong. It’s a “no brainer!”

In fact, life is an adventurous, incredible journey if you’re a believer and can read.

It’s all in the Scriptures, everything you need for life and godliness. It can be joyful, depending on how you view and react to your everyday activities and all situations.

God’s Word says, “For the eyes of the Lord range (look) throughout the earth to strengthen those whose hearts are fully committed to Him. 2 Chronicles 16:9 NIV

Of course it’s a promise with conditions of commitment, but they are not to keep something from you but to enable you to be free with a Heavenly Father who loves you and so deeply cares for you that you need His protection and every shield He has for you.

The “Shield of Faith” (Ephesians 6:16 NIV) is like an invisible force field (seen in Star Trek, if you need a visual) that is so powerful nothing can get through it, over it, under it or around it, wow!

So, you can also have the Armor of God or as I call it “Gods Clothes,” as you read about His armor in the scripture in Ephesians 6 NIV. Remember, His Promises are greater than the pain and greater than the problem, to quote my pastor, Ron Hammonds.

I think this information is critical for this time in our lives with so many issues in our faces at our workplace or media; such hatred and ignorance in politics to church hopping (instead of finding a loving, teaching, stable church home) to relationships with division in families, and I know you can add more stressful things in your lives, some unnecessary if you have God in control to lead and guide you.

When Moses blessed the tribes of Israel before his death, he told Asher “The bolts of your gates will be iron and bronze and your strength will equal your days” Deuteronomy 33:25 NIV.

Ask God to come into your life. It is critical!

If you don’t have a Bible, let me know at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com or come to Church on the Rock-Highway 69 and Twin City.

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.