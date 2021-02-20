expand
Ad Spot

February 21, 2021

KATHIE'S KORNER — Kathie Deasy

KATHIE’S KORNER — Be strengthened with God’s Shield of Faith

By PA News

Published 12:03 am Saturday, February 20, 2021

I love the way God says in His scriptures that He will strengthen us and keep us strong. It’s a “no brainer!”

In fact, life is an adventurous, incredible journey if you’re a believer and can read.

It’s all in the Scriptures, everything you need for life and godliness. It can be joyful, depending on how you view and react to your everyday activities and all situations.

God’s Word says, “For the eyes of the Lord range (look) throughout the earth to strengthen those whose hearts are fully committed to Him. 2 Chronicles 16:9 NIV

Of course it’s a promise with conditions of commitment, but they are not to keep something from you but to enable you to be free with a Heavenly Father who loves you and so deeply cares for you that you need His protection and every shield He has for you.

The “Shield of Faith” (Ephesians 6:16 NIV) is like an invisible force field (seen in Star Trek, if you need a visual) that is so powerful nothing can get through it, over it, under it or around it, wow!

So, you can also have the Armor of God or as I call it “Gods Clothes,” as you read about His armor in the scripture in Ephesians 6 NIV. Remember, His Promises are greater than the pain and greater than the problem, to quote my pastor, Ron Hammonds.

I think this information is critical for this time in our lives with so many issues in our faces at our workplace or media; such hatred and ignorance in politics to church hopping (instead of finding a loving, teaching, stable church home) to relationships with division in families, and I know you can add more stressful things in your lives, some unnecessary if you have God in control to lead and guide you.

When Moses blessed the tribes of Israel before his death, he told Asher “The bolts of your gates will be iron and bronze and your strength will equal your days” Deuteronomy 33:25 NIV.

Ask God to come into your life. It is critical!

If you don’t have a Bible, let me know at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com or come to Church on the Rock-Highway 69 and Twin City.

 

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Schools across Port Arthur, Mid-County take different approaches to reopenings

Nederland rescinds boil water notice

Vidor man killed following Saturday afternoon motorcycle crash in Port Arthur

Port Arthur ISD, Mid-County cities & Port Arthur update winter storm recovery

BREAKING NEWS

Schools across Port Arthur, Mid-County take different approaches to reopenings

Local

Nederland rescinds boil water notice

Local

Vidor man killed following Saturday afternoon motorcycle crash in Port Arthur

Local

Port Arthur ISD, Mid-County cities & Port Arthur update winter storm recovery

Business

BRIGHT FUTURES — Memorial High entrepreneurs create online apparel stores

Business

PHOTO FEATURE: Port Neches business expansion celebrated

Columns

Remembering Lee Townsend: A titan in Port Arthur’s refinery growth

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Attitude, preparation needed for student & teacher sanity

Local

Multiple tactics used to find water line breaks in Port Arthur

Local

RELIEF EFFORT: Motiva, volunteers pass out water to community in need

Beaumont

Gift of Life celebrates area survivors; still providing breast cancer screenings

College/Pro Sports

Lamar football postpones opener; offers Spring option to gridiron diehards

Local

Hotel occupancy falls with power and water return

Local

Fundraiser highlights upcoming bra sale & consultation

Entertainment

Tom Sawyer coming to Port Arthur Little Theatre

Groves

Local soccer teams prepare for crammed schedule

Beaumont

3 die from drug overdoses; area landlord held accountable

Beaumont

Massive law enforcement effort leads to kidnapping suspect’s arrest

Local

Police ID victim following fatal Thursday crash in Port Arthur

Beaumont

WANTED: Kidnapping & aggravated assault suspect eludes local authorities

Local

Multiple children pulled from fiery vehicle in Port Arthur

Groves

Mid-County cities address water concerns Friday; boil advisories in effect

Local

Weather Service says what to expect Friday night, Saturday concerning potential freezes

Local

Fundraiser set for Port Neches family of 6 who lost home to fire this week