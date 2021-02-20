expand
February 21, 2021

The recent winter storm postpones the already-delayed Lamar football season opener. Lamar Athletics

Lamar football postpones opener; offers Spring option to gridiron diehards

By Chris Moore

Published 12:22 am Saturday, February 20, 2021

The already-delayed Lamar football season was pushed back further due to the winter storm that swept through the area this week. The Cardinals were scheduled to begin their season against Northwestern State at home today.

LU will now open their season on the road against Nicholls Feb. 27 at 3 p.m. in Thibodaux, La.

Their game against NWS was moved to March 27 at 3 p.m. at Provost Umphrey Stadium.

“Due to the recent weather that has hit the area, we felt this decision was in the best interest of our student-athletes, fans and everyone involved with gameday,” said LU Director of Athletics Marco Born.

“In addition to having Northwestern State student-athletes and team personnel on the road in unfavorable driving conditions, this storm has also affected power and water in the area. All parties agree that this is the right decision to make at this time.”

The season was already delayed until the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While football in the spring is an unusual concept for many sports fans, Nederland High head coach Monte Barrow said the schedule can present a new experience for fans.

“For people that love football, the fact that you have it in both the fall and spring can’t be anything but good for those of us who love the game, especially if you have someone close to you playing like Lamar,” he said.

Barrow thinks the shortened season will help reduce the risk of injuries, given that the program will likely return to a normal schedule in the fall.

“I don’t know if their bodies won’t hold up better to this season versus spring ball,” Barrow said. “A lot of coaches like to do spring ball in manner that is very physical because you have time to heal until the fall. Sometimes you may feel worse after spring practice than you do after a game.”

The Bulldogs head coach is happy to see some Nederland graduates play during the spring season.

“For me, it is good,” he said. “We have former players that I know will now get a chance to go see them. I would like to go see Kevon Latulas (Missouri State) and Carsen Arline (Concordia). There are a few guys out there. It is hard to see them in the fall. We want to take advantage of that and see them play if they get the chance. I think it would mean a lot to them also.”

Those looking to play at the professional level will have a chance to make a lasting impression just weeks before the NFL draft.

Barrow said players can use recency bias in their favor since people tend to have more favorable impressions on more recent events.

“I know there are guys that test well, but I really think the majority of football people want guys that can play the game, and the only way you can tell that is by watching them,” Barrow said. “It is a last impression. I would take it as their opportunity to show something. For the guys who played in December, you are going off tape. Maybe these guys who are about to play can take advantage of that by just playing the game.”

Fans who purchased tickets for Saturday, will still be able to use those tickets for admission to the game on March 27. LU ticket representatives will be reaching out to season ticket holders in the coming days to answer further questions.

