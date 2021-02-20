expand
February 21, 2021

Ferontay Banks tries for a shot under pressure from a Kilgore defender during a Jan. 6 at the Carl Parker Center. (Lamar State sports information)

LSCPA sees full week of NJCAA basketball postponed

By PA News

Published 12:08 am Saturday, February 20, 2021

NJCAA Region 14 officials announced Thursday it would postpone all conference competition scheduled to take place through Sunday, February 21.

The call for rescheduling games across the region came after the recent winter storm killed power and water utilities to at least some degree to all member schools. Region 14 of the NJCAA is comprised of schools in East, South and Southeast Texas.

The Lamar State College Port Arthur Seahawks men’s basketball team originally postponed a game this past Saturday, February 13, at Navarro College due to COVID concerns. That game has been reset for Monday, March 8, in Corsicana.

In addition, LSCPA basketball games vs. Tyler Junior College at the Carl Parker Center in Port Arthur and on the road against Coastal Bend College in Beeville have been postponed with no decision yet on new dates for those conference contests.

The NJCAA allowed teams facing non-conference games this week to continue if both teams agreed to continue to play. The Seahawks softball team is on the road to the Sun Chief Classic in Gulf Shores, Alabama for games Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, the Hawks will play Central Alabama Community College at 10 a.m., Wallace Community College-Dothan at 12:15 p.m., and Coastal Alabama-East at 2:30 p.m. On Saturday, LSCPA faces Coastal Alabama-South at 10 a.m. and Bishop State Community College at 2:30 p.m.

The Seahawks softball team opens NJCAA Region 14 play on Wednesday, March 3 with a doubleheader against Kilgore College at Martin Field in Port Arthur. This will also be the Hawks’ first home game of the season.

