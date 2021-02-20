expand
Ad Spot

February 21, 2021

Port Arthur ISD, Mid-County cities & Port Arthur update winter storm recovery

By PA News

Published 7:51 pm Saturday, February 20, 2021

The Port Arthur Independent School District’s maintenance and custodial departments, in conjunction with the City of Port Arthur, are assessing all district facilities.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Porterie said the process is promising, with many of the buildings in good shape.

“The decision has been made that all PAISD employees will return in-person on Monday,” Porterie said. “All students (in-person and virtual) will continue with remote instruction through Monday, February 22. This will allow our staff to properly assess and prepare classrooms and departments for the students’ return.”

Students who are in-person for the third nine-week period will return to campus on Tuesday (Feb. 23) and all virtual learning students for the third nine-week period will continue with remote instruction.”

Port Arthur and Port Neches water

The City of Port Arthur has restored the quality of the water for human consumption purposes to areas of the city North of Highway 73.

TCEQ has been provided with laboratory test results that indicate the water no longer requires boiling prior.

The city made the announcement Saturday afternoon.

The City of Port Neches said ythe public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Phillip Pryor at 409-719-4281 or 409-722-4024.

Nederland

The Water System is still stabilizing, and any progress will be erased by customers trying to go back to normal water consumption. Water consumption should be for essential needs, which does not include watering your lawn, washing your vehicle, etc.

City crews continue to address water line breaks and searching for non-reported leaks. There is no below freezing forecast so there is no need to drip your water lines.

A huge THANK YOU to the water plant operators and public works staff who have worked tirelessly to resolve the on-going problem and to recover the Water System.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact the City Manager’s Office at (409) 723-1503. To report a water leak, call the Public Works Department at (409) 723-1540 (after 3:30PM and weekend).

More updates

The Port Arthur COVID Vaccine HUB is not administering vaccines this weekend.

Please report to your regularly scheduled appointment on Monday, February 22, 2021.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Schools across Port Arthur, Mid-County take different approaches to reopenings

Nederland rescinds boil water notice

Vidor man killed following Saturday afternoon motorcycle crash in Port Arthur

Port Arthur ISD, Mid-County cities & Port Arthur update winter storm recovery

BREAKING NEWS

Schools across Port Arthur, Mid-County take different approaches to reopenings

Local

Nederland rescinds boil water notice

Local

Vidor man killed following Saturday afternoon motorcycle crash in Port Arthur

Local

Port Arthur ISD, Mid-County cities & Port Arthur update winter storm recovery

Business

BRIGHT FUTURES — Memorial High entrepreneurs create online apparel stores

Business

PHOTO FEATURE: Port Neches business expansion celebrated

Columns

Remembering Lee Townsend: A titan in Port Arthur’s refinery growth

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Attitude, preparation needed for student & teacher sanity

Local

Multiple tactics used to find water line breaks in Port Arthur

Local

RELIEF EFFORT: Motiva, volunteers pass out water to community in need

Beaumont

Gift of Life celebrates area survivors; still providing breast cancer screenings

College/Pro Sports

Lamar football postpones opener; offers Spring option to gridiron diehards

Local

Hotel occupancy falls with power and water return

Local

Fundraiser highlights upcoming bra sale & consultation

Entertainment

Tom Sawyer coming to Port Arthur Little Theatre

Groves

Local soccer teams prepare for crammed schedule

Beaumont

3 die from drug overdoses; area landlord held accountable

Beaumont

Massive law enforcement effort leads to kidnapping suspect’s arrest

Local

Police ID victim following fatal Thursday crash in Port Arthur

Beaumont

WANTED: Kidnapping & aggravated assault suspect eludes local authorities

Local

Multiple children pulled from fiery vehicle in Port Arthur

Groves

Mid-County cities address water concerns Friday; boil advisories in effect

Local

Weather Service says what to expect Friday night, Saturday concerning potential freezes

Local

Fundraiser set for Port Neches family of 6 who lost home to fire this week