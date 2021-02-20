expand
February 21, 2021

The theater is located 4701 Jimmy Johnson Blvd., near the intersection with Twin City Highway, in Port Arthur.

Tom Sawyer coming to Port Arthur Little Theatre

By PA News

Published 12:16 am Saturday, February 20, 2021

Port Arthur Little Theatre is getting ready to present The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, directed by Debbie Pletcher, with performances this month and next.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. on Sundays. Show dates are Feb. 26-28 and March 5-7 at the theater, 4701 Jimmy Johnson Blvd. in Port Arthur.

Join one of Mark Twain’s most memorable characters, Tom Sawyer, as he and his friends, Huck Finn and Becky Thatcher, as well as Aunt Polly, live the adventures of life on the Mississippi River in the late 1800s.

Tickets are available at palt.org or by calling 727-PALT (7258).

Ticket Prices: Students (elementary through college) – $7, seniors (62+), teachers, active duty military – $10 and adults – $12.

PALT is adhering to strict guidelines to protect everyone who enters the building.

“We will be practicing every form of precaution possible to keep everyone safe from harm,” PALT Marketing Committee member Andy McCall said.

