Nederland rescinds boil water notice

The City of Nederland announced at approximately noon Sunday that it had rescinded the boil water notice that had been in place for almost a week.

“For the next couple of days, please continue to conserve water,” a city statement read. “Report any water line leak to 723-1540 (weekend and after hours) or to 723-1541 (M-F 7am to 3:30pm). The City appreciates your assistance and patience. And again THANK YOU to the City staff who worked diligently to recover our water system.”

The City of Port Neches made a similar announced Saturday.

The City of Groves is asking residents to continue boiling water before drinking.

“The water plant has begun chlorinating the water,” a Groves statement read Saturday. “You may smell chlorine in your water. Do not be alarmed as this is normal. Chlorine is added to kill any bacteria that may be in the water. Another part of the process.”

On Saturday, Port Arthur officials said the public water system took the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by the public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes “only” in the areas north of Highway 73 (from the Bob Bowers Civic Center line going north) and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use.