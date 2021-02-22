expand
February 23, 2021

Eldrege Langlinais

By PA News

Published 5:23 pm Monday, February 22, 2021

Eldrege Langlinais passed in Peace Friday, February 19, 2021, at the age of 81 at the home of his brother, Lonnie Langlinais.

Born August 27, 1939 to Joseph (Bozo) and Faye Langlinais in Port Neches, Texas.

Graduated Port Neches Groves in 1957, later to attend Lamar University graduating in 1961.

Eldrege owned many businesses including: Jay Battle and Love Personnel, Houston Texas, Personnel Services of America, Houston Texas, Garden Oaks Realty Houston, Texas, Island Properties Galveston, Texas, The Pink Dolphin Galveston, Texas.

Eldrege is survived by his brother Lonnie Langlinais and his wife Mary Langlinais of League City, Texas. Nieces, Lana Langlinais, Brittany Langlinais, nephews, Jerry Wayne Langlinais II, Jerod Langlinais, Brandon McDaniel and 7 great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother Jerry Wayne Langlinais and his husband Oscar Placker.

Eldrege was a school teacher for many years in Dallas and Big Springs Texas and taught at the Galveston College in Galveston Texas.

Eldrege enjoyed life and entertaining!

He was a choir director and sang numerous times with the Billy Graham crusade.

He performed in the Mardi Gras Banner Party and the Reingold Show in Galveston Texas for 30 years.

He loved to travel and had many friends all over the world.

He will be greatly missed by numerous friends and family!

May he continue singing and dancing with the angels!

