February 23, 2021

Gonzalo Soto

By PA News

Published 5:19 pm Monday, February 22, 2021
Gonzalo Soto, 72, of Groves passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont.
Gonzalo was born on January 10, 1949 in Nueva Rosita, Mexico to parents Natalia Alcalá and Heliodoro Soto.
He lived in the Groves area for many years and worked as a pipe welder for Burton Shipyard and Austin Industrial. Gonzalo was currently working  at Port Neches Groves ISD in the maintenance department.
He loved to be outdoors; working in his garden, cooking on the grill and just spending time with his family.
Gonzalo was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Heliodoro Soto.

Gonzalo is survived by his loving wife, Annie Soto of Groves, his son, Antonio Soto and his wife, Amy of Bridge City, his daughters, Natalia Rios and her husband, Manuel of Port Arthur, Griseida Bryan and her husband, Paul of Groves, his grandchildren, Jenna, Marissa, Alexa, Payton, Lily and Florie.
He is also survived by his brother, Armando Soto and his sister, Rosa Contreras.

A funeral service was held on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home, with a gathering of family and friends from 12:00 PM until service time.

The family gave a eulogy at the funeral home at 1:30 PM before the service. Burial was held at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Nederland.

