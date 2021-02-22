expand
February 22, 2021

Groves lifts boil water notice Monday afternoon

By PA News

Published 1:08 pm Monday, February 22, 2021

The City of Groves announced at approximately 2:20 p.m. Monday that the city’s boil water notice had been lifted.

Fire Chief Lance Billeaud said the City of Groves received an all clear from TCEQ, adding the water is now safe to drink in Groves.

Storm scams

The Office of the Attorney General is issuing the following statement regarding reports of price gouging/scams that are currently being conducted:

“Price gouging and scams will continue to emerge from this winter storm state emergency. Details on identifying emergency related scams, such as fake home repair contractors and fake charities, and price gouging on essential goods and services, are available on the Texas Attorney General’s website. Texans can report suspicious activity to the Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 621-0508. You may also file complaints online at http://txoag.force.com/CPDOnlineForm

“Unfortunately, there are individuals who will attempt to take advantage of others during a vulnerable time. The Office of the Attorney General stands ready to prosecute those who violate the law and seek to bring harm to Texans. We sincerely appreciate your help in spreading awareness across our state on these issues.”

