February 22, 2021

The various vehicles used as part of Lamar State College Port Arthur's commercial driver education program, including a school bus, dump truck and passenger bus, among others, are seen on campus Monday morning.

Lamar State PA planning to construct Texas’ largest commercial driver examination facility

By PA News

Published 12:30 pm Monday, February 22, 2021

Lamar State College Port Arthur has received final confirmation from the Department of Commerce that it is the recipient of $4.3 million as part of the EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant.

The grant was awarded to support workforce development and diversification through the design and construction of a commercial driver education and examination center.

The project is being matched with $619,000 in local investment, part of which is a donation of land by Jefferson County.

The project is expected to create 1,800 jobs and generate more than $71 million in private investment.

The project will create the largest commercial driver examination facility in Texas.

It is designed to be twice the size of any Texas mega-examination center and will cover more than 20 acres of land in CDL examination lanes, covered testing and practice areas, a new commercial driver training building, parking lot and retention ponds.

