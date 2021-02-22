PAISD updates which schools are staying with remote learning on Tuesday

Port Arthur Independent School District has completed the assessment process brought on by last week’s winter weather.

In order to ensure all facilities are safe for the return of students and staff, the decision has been made for the following campuses:

The staff and students of Port Acres Elementary and Thomas Jefferson Middle Schools will work remotely on Tuesday and return to in-person instruction on Wednesday.

All other school campuses in the district will return to in-person instruction on Tuesday.

“We thank our parents for their continued support of our district’s initiatives,” a PAISD statement read.

“Our educators will be available via email to assist your students in any way that they can.”