expand
Ad Spot

February 23, 2021

Robert “Bubba” Williams Jr.

Robert “Bubba” Williams Jr.

By PA News

Published 5:17 pm Monday, February 22, 2021

Robert “Bubba” Williams Jr. was born in Port Arthur, Texas on July 16, 1944 to the union of Rev. Robert and Gladys Martin Williams Sr., he was the second child in this family.

As a youth, Robert attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church, he completed and confirmed his first Communion along with his eldest sister.

He was a 1962 graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School where he participated in the marching band and played the trumpet and tuba.

He served in the United States Army during which time he fought in the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in 1968.

He was a very proud veteran.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two grandsons Frederick “Ricky” McConnell and Nolan Williams, uncles, and aunts.

Robert’s memory is cherished by his children: Tiffanie R. Williams (Port Arthur), Robert Williams, III (Houston) and Hollye K. Williams (Baton Rouge, LA); grandchildren: Roman Vaughn, Bria Paul (Terrell) of Port Arthur, Landon, Lauryn, and Lohgan Williams of Houston; sisters, Geraldine (Charles) Jones of Houston and Cynthia King of Missouri City; two nephews, Vincent (Monica) Jones and Leonard (Jennifer) King, Jr.; and three nieces, Vonda (Chris) Dargin, Vikki (Jalon) Debbs, and Chanda (Adrin) Biagas; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church – 920 Washington Ave, with visitation from 8 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Check out plan to put Port Arthur atop Texas’ training, licensing of commercial drivers

Dad: As my van was on fire, all anyone did was record flames on their cellphones

Who is running for what & important elections dates for Port Arthur, Mid-County

PA Health Department vaccinates approximately 700 school employees despite last week’s freeze

Business

Check out plan to put Port Arthur atop Texas’ training, licensing of commercial drivers

Local

Dad: As my van was on fire, all anyone did was record flames on their cellphones

Local

Who is running for what & important elections dates for Port Arthur, Mid-County

Local

PA Health Department vaccinates approximately 700 school employees despite last week’s freeze

Business

Nederland EDC approved to move forward with Boston Avenue purchase, rehab project

Local

Nederland’s strong playoff start runs into trouble against Goose Creek Memorial

Local

PAISD updates which schools are staying with remote learning on Tuesday

Groves

Groves lifts boil water notice Monday afternoon

Local

Lamar State PA planning to construct Texas’ largest commercial driver examination facility

Local

Analysis: Texas failed in a storm, again. Will we be ready next time?

Local

Port Arthur, other Texas refineries shuttering impact gas prices across nation

Local

Schools across Port Arthur, Mid-County take different approaches to reopenings

Local

Port Arthur, Nederland rescind boil water notices

Local

Vidor man killed following Saturday afternoon motorcycle crash in Port Arthur

Local

Port Arthur ISD, Mid-County cities & Port Arthur update winter storm recovery

Business

BRIGHT FUTURES — Memorial High entrepreneurs create online apparel stores

Business

PHOTO FEATURE: Port Neches business expansion celebrated

Check this Out

Remembering Lee Townsend: A titan in Port Arthur’s refinery growth

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Attitude, preparation needed for student & teacher sanity

Local

Multiple tactics used to find water line breaks in Port Arthur

Local

RELIEF EFFORT: Motiva, volunteers pass out water to community in need

Beaumont

Gift of Life celebrates area survivors; still providing breast cancer screenings

College/Pro Sports

Lamar football postpones opener; offers Spring option to gridiron diehards

Business

Hotel occupancy falls with power and water return