February 23, 2021

Health department reports 4 COVID deaths for Port Arthur residents

By PA News

Published 3:08 pm Tuesday, February 23, 2021

The City of Port Arthur Health Department reported four COVID-19 related deaths for Port Arthur on Tuesday afternoon.

The individuals include a Hispanic female between 70 and 75 years old, a Hispanic male between 85 and 90 years old, and two White males between 65-70 and 70-75.

It has been determined these individuals had underlying health conditions.

The health department has reported 66 COVID-19 related deaths for Port Arthur since the beginning of this pandemic.

