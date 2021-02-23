expand
February 23, 2021

By PA News

Published 3:20 pm Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Pauline Rojas, 86, of Groves passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Spindletop Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Beaumont.

She was born on April 2, 1934 in Palacios, Texas to her parents, Antonio Rojas and Elena Resendez Rojas.

Pauline has been a resident of the area for 46 years. She worked as a private caregiver in Home Health.

Pauline was a devoted homemaker in raising her family, she loved to cook and was known for her tamales.

She was a very active member of Life Church and enjoyed being with her church family.

Pauline also enjoyed spending time with her family and their friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Victoriana.

Pauline is survived by her daughters, Barbara Butler and her husband, Matt of Nederland, Trudy Quesada Garcia of Port Arthur, Patricia Velasco of Groves and Jessica Wright of Beaumont ; her three sons, Henry Garcia and Ralph Garcia both of Port Arthur, Antonio Rojas Bellis and his wife, Deborah of Louisville, KY.; her grandchildren, Rachel  Sanchez, Erica Arabie, Johnny Reyes, Paul Garcia, Miranda Garcia, Ashley Demas, Danielle Quinn, Bobbie Garcia, Heather Garcia, Krystyna Garcia, Delicia Butler, Daniel Yanez, Jayden Garcia, A. J. Bellis and Adam Bellis as well as many great grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Thursday, February 25, 2021 from Noon till 2:00 PM at Life Church in Port Arthur.

Celebration of Pauline’s life will be at 2:00 PM Thursday at the church with Pastor Donny Robbins, officiating.

Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Port Arthur.

Due to the Covid -19 crisis we are currently in, all visitors are required to wear face mask or facial covering and practice social distancing as mandated by state and county officials.

