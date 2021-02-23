expand
February 23, 2021

Who is running for what & important elections dates for Port Arthur, Mid-County

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:18 am Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Voters in Port Arthur will see an active ballot in May with eight people running for two spots on the school board, six people running for three spots on the Port of Port Arthur board of commissioners and a proposition regarding public park facilities.

Other local entities; Sabine Pass Independent School District, Sabine Pass Port and Nederland Independent School District did not have any one file other than incumbents.

Here’s a look at the filings:

Port Arthur ISD board of trustees — There are three, 3-year seats and the unexpired 1-year term left vacated by the Rev. Donald R. Frank Sr. who left the school board and earned a seat on Port Arthur City Council.

Seeking full terms include incumbents Brandon Bartie, Deborah Ambroise and Lloyd Marie Johnson.

Newcomers vying for the full term seats are Taylor Getwood, Yadira Cardenas and Kimberly Wycoff.

Seeking the 1-year term are Dianne Brown and Joe Escobedo.

Port of Port Arthur Commissioners — Three incumbents and three newcomers have all filed for the three vacant seats on the board. They include incumbents John A. Comeaux, Linda Turner Spears and Norris J. Simon. The newcomers are Gerald Hatch Sr., Mary Wycoff and Charles A. Joseph.

City of Port Arthur — Voters in Port Arthur will also see a proposition regarding the use of the “City of Port Arthur Type A Economic Development Corporation sales and use tax funds to be used for enhancements at Adams Park, Rose Hill Park and the Recreation and Senior Citizens Center.”

Uncontested races

  • Sabine Pass ISD — Incumbents Phyllis Almond and Eric Williams drew no opponents.
  • Sabine Pass Port — Incumbents Lin Berg, Suzette Chumley and Ricky Keltz drew no opponents.
  • NISD — Tonya Mitchell, Roya Scott and Micah Mosley drew no opponents.

Important dates

  • April 1 — Last day to register vote or make a change of address effective for the May 1, 2021, election
  • April 19 — First day of early voting
  • April 27 — Last day of early voting
  • May 1 — Election Day

