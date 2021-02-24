Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 15-21

Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from Feb. 15 to Feb. 21:

Chasidi Romero, 23, warrant other agency

Jamiere Rogers, 25, Nederland warrants

Mark Newell, 26, Nederland warrants

Natasha Kneeland, 39, warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Feb. 15 to Feb. 21:

Feb. 15

Criminal mischief was reported in the 3200 block of FM 365.

Found property was reported in the 3600 block of Gary.

A death was reported in the 700 block of North Ninth Street.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 400 block of North Sixth Street.

Feb. 16

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 3600 block of Nederland Avenue.

Assault offensive touch – family violence was reported in the 700 block of South 33rd Street.

Feb. 17

Forgery was reported in the 1500 block of Helena.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Avenue D.

Feb. 18

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 600 block of North 34 th Street.

Street. A theft was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.

Found property was reported in the1200 block of North Memorial.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 100 block of South Twin City Highway.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue H.

A person was arrested for Nederland Warrants in the 2600 block of Avenue A.

A person was arrested for another agency’s warrant in the 2600 block of Avenue A.

Feb. 19

A death was reported in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.

Found property was reported in the 1100 block of Gary.

Theft was reported in the 500 block of North Twin City Highway.

Leaving the scene of an accident and assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 2300 block of South U.S. 69.

Assault offensive touch was reported in the 2300 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 3300 block of Canal.

Feb 20

Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1100 block of Atlanta.

Found property was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue E.

Stored/ abandoned vehicle was reported in the 3100 block of Avenue H.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 2700 block of FM 365.

Feb. 21