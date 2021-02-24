Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 15-21
Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from Feb. 15 to Feb. 21:
- Chasidi Romero, 23, warrant other agency
- Jamiere Rogers, 25, Nederland warrants
- Mark Newell, 26, Nederland warrants
- Natasha Kneeland, 39, warrant other agency
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Feb. 15 to Feb. 21:
Feb. 15
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 3200 block of FM 365.
- Found property was reported in the 3600 block of Gary.
- A death was reported in the 700 block of North Ninth Street.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 400 block of North Sixth Street.
Feb. 16
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 3600 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Assault offensive touch – family violence was reported in the 700 block of South 33rd Street.
Feb. 17
- Forgery was reported in the 1500 block of Helena.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Avenue D.
Feb. 18
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 600 block of North 34th Street.
- A theft was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.
- Found property was reported in the1200 block of North Memorial.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 100 block of South Twin City Highway.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue H.
- A person was arrested for Nederland Warrants in the 2600 block of Avenue A.
- A person was arrested for another agency’s warrant in the 2600 block of Avenue A.
Feb. 19
- A death was reported in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.
- Found property was reported in the 1100 block of Gary.
- Theft was reported in the 500 block of North Twin City Highway.
- Leaving the scene of an accident and assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 2300 block of South U.S. 69.
- Assault offensive touch was reported in the 2300 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 3300 block of Canal.
Feb 20
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1100 block of Atlanta.
- Found property was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue E.
- Stored/ abandoned vehicle was reported in the 3100 block of Avenue H.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 2700 block of FM 365.
Feb. 21
- Burglary of a habitation and interference with an emergency telephone call was reported in the 700 block of South Second Street.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 700 block of South 37th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of South Twin City Highway.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 600 block of South 27th Street.