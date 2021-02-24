expand
February 24, 2021

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 15-21

By PA News

Published 12:17 am Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from Feb. 15 to Feb. 21:

  • Chasidi Romero, 23, warrant other agency
  • Jamiere Rogers, 25, Nederland warrants
  • Mark Newell, 26, Nederland warrants
  • Natasha Kneeland, 39, warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Feb. 15 to Feb. 21:

Feb. 15

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 3200 block of FM 365.
  • Found property was reported in the 3600 block of Gary.
  • A death was reported in the 700 block of North Ninth Street.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 400 block of North Sixth Street.

Feb. 16

  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 3600 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Assault offensive touch – family violence was reported in the 700 block of South 33rd Street.

Feb. 17

  • Forgery was reported in the 1500 block of Helena.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Avenue D.

Feb. 18

  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 600 block of North 34th Street.
  • A theft was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.
  • Found property was reported in the1200 block of North Memorial.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 100 block of South Twin City Highway.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue H.
  • A person was arrested for Nederland Warrants in the 2600 block of Avenue A.
  • A person was arrested for another agency’s warrant in the 2600 block of Avenue A.

Feb. 19

  • A death was reported in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.
  • Found property was reported in the 1100 block of Gary.
  • Theft was reported in the 500 block of North Twin City Highway.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident and assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 2300 block of South U.S. 69.
  • Assault offensive touch was reported in the 2300 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 3300 block of Canal.

Feb 20

  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1100 block of Atlanta.
  • Found property was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue E.
  • Stored/ abandoned vehicle was reported in the 3100 block of Avenue H.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 2700 block of FM 365.

Feb. 21

  • Burglary of a habitation and interference with an emergency telephone call was reported in the 700 block of South Second Street.
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 700 block of South 37th Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of South Twin City Highway.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 600 block of South 27th Street.

 

