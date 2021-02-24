PAPD: Local man shot near vehicle with “two small children”

A local man was shot Tuesday night, with police noting the violence occurred near children and women.

Port Arthur Police Department officers were alerted to the shooting at 7:21 p.m. in the 1200 block of 15th Street.

“When they arrived, officers discovered a 36-year-old male Port Arthur resident had sustained a gunshot wound to his shoulder,” Sgt. Shannon Meaux said.

The victim was taken by ambulance to The Medical Center of Southeast Texas and was listed in stable condition Tuesday night.

“It was also discovered that two small children and two adult females, both from Port Arthur, were seated in a car that the male was standing by when he was shot,” Meaux said.

No other injuries were reported by police. Authorities did not say if the victim and bystanders were related.

A motive for the shooting has not been released.

Meaux said forensic ID technicians processed the crime scene Tuesday, and PAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is running the investigation.