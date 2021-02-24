expand
February 24, 2021

Byancah Smith with LifeShare Blood Center, right, prepares Mid Jefferson Extended Care Hospital employee Tessa Hughes for a blood donation at the donation bus outside the hospital on Tuesday. (Mary Meaux/The News)

PHOTOS — Community turns out to battle blood shortage

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:18 am Wednesday, February 24, 2021

NEDERLAND — Those who turned out and donated blood Tuesday at Mid Jefferson Extended Care Hospital in Nederland were treated to lunch from Dylan’s Bar and Grill and a T-shirt.

Clinical Liaison and LVN Melanie Montijo noted the community has been hit hard with the pandemic and most recently the record breaking cold temperatures and winter storm.

This week’s blood drive helped LifeShare, which is in need of donations.

Hospitals supplied by LifeShare Blood Center locations in Southeast Texas and Louisiana are experiencing critically low blood supply levels due to hazardous weather conditions putting scheduled and emergency surgeries and procedures in jeopardy of not being performed, or cancelled.

For more information, log onto lifeshare.org or call 409-838-5289.

Mid Jefferson Extended Care Hospital Director of Material Management Joseph White, left, Clinical Liaison and LVN Melanie Montijo and Vice President of Priority Hospital Group, which owns the hospital, Wade Lester pause for a photo near the LifeShare Blood Center bus on Tuesday. (Mary Meaux/The News)

